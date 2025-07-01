Dakota Johnson Just Wore the Timeless Top That Makes Baggy Jeans Look Surprisingly Elegant
Leave it to Dakota Johnson to make a pair of baggy jeans feel impossibly chic. Discover her expert styling below.
If there’s one celebrity whose style I consistently turn to for inspiration, it’s Dakota Johnson. With years of collaboration with stylist Kate Young under her belt, Johnson has curated a wardrobe that balances her famous nonchalance with a natural refinement, and her latest look is the perfect example of this delicate equilibrium.
Selecting a blouse that elegantly draped down her frame, rather than clinging to it, the flower-embroidered design added a sweet air of whimsy and a natural elegance that felt perfectly in tune with Johnson's casually polished style. With its boxy cut and delicate floral details, the piece evoked a sense of vintage charm, as though it had plucked it herself from a tucked-away Parisian market.
Rather than styling her vintage blouse with tailored trousers or a flowing skirt, Johnson paired the ethereal top with a pair of baggy jeans, creating a little bit of tension, without making her look feel fussy. While in my eyes, baggy jeans always look chic, there are few top trends that can actually make the silhouette look elegant—Johnson's vintage-looking blouse, however, was one of them.
Stepping into a slip-on pair of black heeled sandals, Johson layered in another level of elegance in the easiest way.
Read on to shop my edit of vintage blouses and baggy jeans below.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.
