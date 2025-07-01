Dakota Johnson Just Wore the Timeless Top That Makes Baggy Jeans Look Surprisingly Elegant

Leave it to Dakota Johnson to make a pair of baggy jeans feel impossibly chic. Discover her expert styling below.

Dakota Johnson steps outside holding hands with Kate Hudson. She wears a vintage style top with baggy jeans and black heeled sandals.
If there’s one celebrity whose style I consistently turn to for inspiration, it’s Dakota Johnson. With years of collaboration with stylist Kate Young under her belt, Johnson has curated a wardrobe that balances her famous nonchalance with a natural refinement, and her latest look is the perfect example of this delicate equilibrium.

Selecting a blouse that elegantly draped down her frame, rather than clinging to it, the flower-embroidered design added a sweet air of whimsy and a natural elegance that felt perfectly in tune with Johnson's casually polished style. With its boxy cut and delicate floral details, the piece evoked a sense of vintage charm, as though it had plucked it herself from a tucked-away Parisian market.

Rather than styling her vintage blouse with tailored trousers or a flowing skirt, Johnson paired the ethereal top with a pair of baggy jeans, creating a little bit of tension, without making her look feel fussy. While in my eyes, baggy jeans always look chic, there are few top trends that can actually make the silhouette look elegant—Johnson's vintage-looking blouse, however, was one of them.

Stepping into a slip-on pair of black heeled sandals, Johson layered in another level of elegance in the easiest way.

Read on to shop my edit of vintage blouses and baggy jeans below.

SHOP VINTAGE BLOUSES AND BAGGY JEANS:

Celine White Broderie Anglaise Top
Celine
White Broderie Anglaise Top

Style with baggy jeans or pair with a swishy skirt.

Baggy High Jeans
H&M
Baggy High Jeans

These come in UK sizes 4—30.

Gucci, Tunic
Chanel
Silk Corset Blouse

Every great wardrobe starts with an elegant black blouse.

Agolde Low-Rise Baggy Jeans
Free People
Agolde Low-Rise Baggy Jeans

These also come in 15 other shades.

vinted,

Topshop
Vintage Broderie Anglaise Long Sleeve Top

The broderie anglaise trend is taking off this summer.

Trf Baggy Balloon Mid-Waist Jeans
Zara
Trf Baggy Balloon Mid-Waist Jeans

Honestly, these look more expensive than they actually are.

White Embroidered Short Sleeve Button Up Top With A...
Vintage
White Embroidered Short-Sleeved Blouse

This might just be the perfect summer blouse.

The Loose Low-Rise Wide-Leg Jeans
Frame
The Loose Low-Rise Wide-Leg Jeans

Style with heeled sandals or wear with simple ballet flats.

Vintage Womens Short Sleeve Shirt Blouse It 50 Xl Off White Polyester
Vintage
Short-Sleeved Shirt Blouse

This light ivory blouse is so easy to slot into a capsule wardrobe.

MANGO, Wideleg Mid-Rise Jeans - Women | Mango United Kingdom
Mango
Wideleg Mid-Rise Jeans

Shop these while they're on sale.

