Dakota Johnson Just Wore the Timeless Top That Makes Baggy Jeans Look Surprisingly Elegant

If there’s one celebrity whose style I consistently turn to for inspiration, it’s Dakota Johnson. With years of collaboration with stylist Kate Young under her belt, Johnson has curated a wardrobe that balances her famous nonchalance with a natural refinement, and her latest look is the perfect example of this delicate equilibrium.

Selecting a blouse that elegantly draped down her frame, rather than clinging to it, the flower-embroidered design added a sweet air of whimsy and a natural elegance that felt perfectly in tune with Johnson's casually polished style. With its boxy cut and delicate floral details, the piece evoked a sense of vintage charm, as though it had plucked it herself from a tucked-away Parisian market.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Rather than styling her vintage blouse with tailored trousers or a flowing skirt, Johnson paired the ethereal top with a pair of baggy jeans, creating a little bit of tension, without making her look feel fussy. While in my eyes, baggy jeans always look chic, there are few top trends that can actually make the silhouette look elegant—Johnson's vintage-looking blouse, however, was one of them.

Stepping into a slip-on pair of black heeled sandals, Johson layered in another level of elegance in the easiest way.

Read on to shop my edit of vintage blouses and baggy jeans below.

SHOP VINTAGE BLOUSES AND BAGGY JEANS: