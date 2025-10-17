Madison Beer Wore the Jacket Trend That Makes Basic Jeans and Boots Look So Dang Cool

I don't know about you, but 48 hours later, I'm still reeling over the 2025 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show. This year's extravaganza was packed with supermodels of the highest order, including Gigi and Bella Hadid, Adriana Lima, Candice Swanepoel, Joan Smalls, Barbara Palvin Sprouse, and many others. We also reveled in seeing professional athletes on the runway, such as Angel Reese and Suni Lee. And don't forget about the amazing performers: Missy Elliott, Karol G, Madison Beer, and K-pop group Twice.

Two days after strutting down the stage at the VSFS, Beer stepped out in New York City wearing an outfit that could not have been more different than her angel wings from Wednesday night. She traded her pink bedazzled bodysuit for an oversized leather bomber jacket, baggy jeans, and black heeled boots. Her jacket style, in particular, is a fantastic investment for fall because it makes wardrobe basics look, well, anything but basic. Scroll down to see her new outfit and shop similar pieces.

