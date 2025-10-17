Madison Beer Wore the Jacket Trend That Makes Basic Jeans and Boots Look So Dang Cool

Two days after strutting down the stage at the VSFS, Beer stepped out in New York City wearing an outfit that could not have been more different than her angel wings from Wednesday night. She traded her pink bedazzled bodysuit for an oversized leather bomber jacket, baggy jeans, and black heeled boots. Her jacket style, in particular, is a fantastic investment for fall because it makes wardrobe basics look, well, anything but basic. Scroll down to see her new outfit and shop similar pieces.
Erin got her start as a Who What Wear intern in 2011—back when the site only published a single story per day. (We have since increased that number twentyfold.) She graduated magna cum laude from USC and lives in Los Angeles. In college, she also interned at Refinery29, where she was promoted to editorial assistant and then assistant editor. After nearly three years at R29, she came back to WWW in 2015, where she is now the Associate Director of Fashion News. From the Oscars to the Met Gala, she leads the site's entire red carpet coverage strategy. She specializes in celebrity and fashion news but also enjoys writing travel features and runway reports. She frequently contributes to WWW's social accounts and has a sizable following on her personal TikTok.