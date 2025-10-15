Who Is (and Isn't) Confirmed to Walk in the 2025 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

Since its debut in 1995, the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show has been one of the industry's most talked-about spectacles. Over the years, the event became famous for over-the-top styling (think million-dollar “Fantasy Bras,” elaborate angel wings, and themed runway segments), anchored by the brand's roster of stylish supermodels and buzzy musical performances. Remember when Taylor Swift sang on the runway in 2013 and 2014?
This year's VS Fashion Show is on October 15, 2025, and will be livestreamed on Amazon Live and all of Victoria's Secret's social media platforms. The performers set to take the stage are Karol G, Missy Elliott, Madison Beer, and Twice, a K-pop girl group. As for the models, we're looking forward to seeing the VSFS debut of WNBA star Angel Reese. Below, I've listed several other models who have also been confirmed to be participating this year.
As of Wednesday morning, however, we still do not know whether or not we'll see Gisele Bündchen, Bella Hadid, Kate Moss, Irina Shayk, Heidi Klum, Tyra Banks, Elsa Hosk, Romee Strijd, Kendall Jenner, Karolina Kurkova, Miranda Kerr, or Lais Ribeiro. Only time will tell if they indeed show up. Fingers crossed.
