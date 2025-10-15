All the 2025 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show Runway Looks That Have Our Jaws on the Floor

Paloma victoria&#039;s secret 2025 fashion show.
(Image credit: Getty Images)
The Victoria's Secret Fashion Show is back, bringing all the glitz, glam, and grand wings that have made it a global sensation. More than just a fashion show, it celebrates confidence, individuality, and women's empowerment, and tonight, the Angels are back, ready to deliver an unforgettable evening.

The show is taking place in New York City and streaming live on Prime Video; Amazon Live; and Victoria's Secret's YouTube, TikTok, and Instagram pages, and this year's lineup blends legendary faces with fresh talent. Longtime VS models like Candice Swanepoel, Gigi Hadid, Alessandra Ambrosio, and Adriana Lima are returning to the stage, and Angel Reese is the first professional athlete to become an Angel. They will be joined by a talented group of female performers, including Madison Beer, Missy Elliott, Twice, and Karol G.

If you tuned in for VS's runway return last year, you know it was an amazing night. This year, though, we expect even bolder outfits (all finished with Rene Caovilla shoes), glamorous makeup, and maybe some voluminous bombshell hairstyles reminiscent of the iconic early-2000s VS era. Keep scrolling to see the most jaw-dropping runway looks, and be sure to check back, as we'll be updating the story throughout the night with all of the must-see moments.

Bella hadid.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WHO: Bella Hadid

Paloma Elsesser at VS runway show

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WHO: Paloma Elsesser

Emrata on the VS runway show 2025.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

WHO: Candice Swanepoel

Model on the victoria&#039;s secret fashion show runway 2025.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

WHO: Emily Ratajkowski

Emrata on the VS runway show 2025.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

WHO: Behati Prinsloo

Model on the victoria&#039;s secret fashion show runway 2025.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

WHO: Jasmine Tookes

Model on the victoria&#039;s secret fashion show runway 2025.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

WHO: Angel Reese

Model on the victoria&#039;s secret fashion show runway 2025.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

WHO: Alessandra Ambrosio

Model on the victoria&#039;s secret fashion show runway 2025.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

WHO: Gigi Hadid

Model on the victoria&#039;s secret fashion show runway 2025.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

WHO: Precious Lee

Alex Consani on the runway.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

WHO: Alex Consani

Lila Moss on the runway.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

WHO: Lila Moss

Suni Lee on the VS runway.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

WHO: Suni Lee

Stella Maxwell walks the VS fashion show.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

WHO: Stella Maxwell

Joan Smalls walks the VS fashion show.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

WHO: Joan Smalls

Abby Champion walks the VS fashion show.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

WHO: Abby Champion

Irina Shayk walks the VS fashion show.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

WHO: Irina Shayk

Nikki Chwatt
Associate Fashion Editor

Nikki Chwatt is an associate fashion editor based in New York City. She joined Who What Wear in 2024 after writing fashion, beauty, and lifestyle content for WWD, Well+Good, Editorialist, and more. With a passion for personal style and the creativity that comes with it, one of Chwatt's goals is to help others understand that there is no such thing as a “good” or “bad” style; it’s just about putting an outfit together that makes you feel confident in yourself. When she's not writing, you can find her taking a Pilates class, reading a powerful romance novel, or exploring a new wellness spot in Manhattan.

