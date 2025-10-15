All the 2025 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show Runway Looks That Have Our Jaws on the Floor

The Victoria's Secret Fashion Show is back, bringing all the glitz, glam, and grand wings that have made it a global sensation. More than just a fashion show, it celebrates confidence, individuality, and women's empowerment, and tonight, the Angels are back, ready to deliver an unforgettable evening.
The show is taking place in New York City and streaming live on Prime Video; Amazon Live; and Victoria's Secret's YouTube, TikTok, and Instagram pages, and this year's lineup blends legendary faces with fresh talent. Longtime VS models like Candice Swanepoel, Gigi Hadid, Alessandra Ambrosio, and Adriana Lima are returning to the stage, and Angel Reese is the first professional athlete to become an Angel. They will be joined by a talented group of female performers, including Madison Beer, Missy Elliott, Twice, and Karol G.
If you tuned in for VS's runway return last year, you know it was an amazing night. This year, though, we expect even bolder outfits (all finished with Rene Caovilla shoes), glamorous makeup, and maybe some voluminous bombshell hairstyles reminiscent of the iconic early-2000s VS era. Keep scrolling to see the most jaw-dropping runway looks, and be sure to check back, as we'll be updating the story throughout the night with all of the must-see moments.
