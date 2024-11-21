Madison Beer Wore a Trendy Jeans-and-Flats Outfit to Sabrina Carpenter's Concert

News

We'll keep this short and sweet: Madison Beer just wore our ideal concert outfit to Sabrina Carpenter's show this week in Los Angeles. The 25-year-old singer-songwriter ventured out to the Kia Forum in Inglewood to support her close friend while looking equal parts cool and comfortable.

Sporting a preppy navy crew-neck cardigan with black barrel-leg jeans and a playful leopard print bag, Beer was all smiles as she sang along to Carpenter's current smash hits amidst a celeb-packed crowd. She also leveled up with a pair of black loafers worn with contrasting white socks. Simple black eyeglasses completed the preppy-inspired look.

Keep scrolling to shop for similar sweaters, jeans, and accessories to assemble this simple but stylish look on your own. We've got you covered on what to wear, but scoring Sabrina Carpenter concert tickets is entirely up to you.

Madison Beer at the Sabrina Carpenter concert

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Shop Similar Pieces to Re-create Madison Beer's Look

Clara Cashmere Crew Cardigan
Reformation
Clara Cashmere Crew Cardigan

It's cashmere—need we say more?

Modern Cropped Tank Top
Gap
Modern Cropped Tank Top

Stock up on these perfect tanks while they're on sale.

Frame Long Barrel Jeans
Frame
Long Barrel Jeans

Don't be shy about tailoring your jeans to get just the right fit.

8 Other Reasons Pia Bag
8 Other Reasons
Pia Bag

This shoulder bag has a fun shape to go along with its playful leopard print.

B-Low the Belt Kennedy Mini Belt
Shopbop
B-Low the Belt Kennedy Mini Belt

We love the gold colored buckle.

Tory Burch Classic Lug Loafers
Shopbop
Tory Burch Classic Lug Loafers

Lug sole loafers are comfortable enough to wear all night.

& Other Stories Navy Wool Cardigan
& Other Stories
Alpaca & Wool Blend Cardigan

Buttoned-up, warm, and fuzzy.

5-Pack Cotton Tank Tops
H&M
5-Pack Cotton Tank Tops

Go ahead, get the 5-pack.

The Darted Barrel Leg Jeans
Madewell
The Darted Barrel Leg Jeans

You can never go wrong with Madewell jeans.

Alanna Belt
Lovers and Friends
Alanna Belt

Simple, and on sale.

Leah Platform Loafers
Coach
Leah Platform Loafers

A little bit of lift goes a long way, especially in the cheap seats.

Mini Rosetta Shoulder Bag
Reformation
Mini Rosetta Shoulder Bag

Mini, but mighty, and just maybe the perfect bag for concerts.

Explore More:
Drew Elovitz
Freelance Writer

Drew Elovitz is originally from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, but has spent the last decade living and working in New York City. She earned a master's degree in media and popular culture from New York University, then began her career on the internet as the Twitter voice of Barbie. She worked previously at Who What Wear as the director of content strategy and also spent several years leading the social media teams at Teen Vogue and Entertainment Weekly. You'll find her byline on the site around topics such as celebrity fashion, must-have basics, beauty favorites (particularly nail polish), and wellness tips and tricks. Her personal style tends to favor the classics: She loves crisp white button-downs, sneakers, and skinny jeans—and no look is complete without a great pair of oversize sunglasses and a trusty leather jacket. After she finishes reading the entire internet every day, she can be found dining out at her favorite restaurants, trying new beauty treatments, or indulging her historical-fiction habit.

