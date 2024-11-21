We'll keep this short and sweet: Madison Beer just wore our ideal concert outfit to Sabrina Carpenter's show this week in Los Angeles. The 25-year-old singer-songwriter ventured out to the Kia Forum in Inglewood to support her close friend while looking equal parts cool and comfortable.

Sporting a preppy navy crew-neck cardigan with black barrel-leg jeans and a playful leopard print bag, Beer was all smiles as she sang along to Carpenter's current smash hits amidst a celeb-packed crowd. She also leveled up with a pair of black loafers worn with contrasting white socks. Simple black eyeglasses completed the preppy-inspired look.

Keep scrolling to shop for similar sweaters, jeans, and accessories to assemble this simple but stylish look on your own. We've got you covered on what to wear, but scoring Sabrina Carpenter concert tickets is entirely up to you.

Shop Similar Pieces to Re-create Madison Beer's Look

Reformation Clara Cashmere Crew Cardigan $198 SHOP NOW It's cashmere—need we say more?

Gap Modern Cropped Tank Top $20 $15 SHOP NOW Stock up on these perfect tanks while they're on sale.

Frame Long Barrel Jeans $268 SHOP NOW Don't be shy about tailoring your jeans to get just the right fit.

8 Other Reasons Pia Bag $264 $185 SHOP NOW This shoulder bag has a fun shape to go along with its playful leopard print.

Shopbop B-Low the Belt Kennedy Mini Belt $128 SHOP NOW We love the gold colored buckle.

Shopbop Tory Burch Classic Lug Loafers $348 SHOP NOW Lug sole loafers are comfortable enough to wear all night.

& Other Stories Alpaca & Wool Blend Cardigan $129 SHOP NOW Buttoned-up, warm, and fuzzy.

H&M 5-Pack Cotton Tank Tops $20 SHOP NOW Go ahead, get the 5-pack.

Madewell The Darted Barrel Leg Jeans $138 SHOP NOW You can never go wrong with Madewell jeans.

Lovers and Friends Alanna Belt $68 $48 SHOP NOW Simple, and on sale.

Coach Leah Platform Loafers $117 SHOP NOW A little bit of lift goes a long way, especially in the cheap seats.

Reformation Mini Rosetta Shoulder Bag $248 SHOP NOW Mini, but mighty, and just maybe the perfect bag for concerts.