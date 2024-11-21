Madison Beer Wore a Trendy Jeans-and-Flats Outfit to Sabrina Carpenter's Concert
We'll keep this short and sweet: Madison Beer just wore our ideal concert outfit to Sabrina Carpenter's show this week in Los Angeles. The 25-year-old singer-songwriter ventured out to the Kia Forum in Inglewood to support her close friend while looking equal parts cool and comfortable.
Sporting a preppy navy crew-neck cardigan with black barrel-leg jeans and a playful leopard print bag, Beer was all smiles as she sang along to Carpenter's current smash hits amidst a celeb-packed crowd. She also leveled up with a pair of black loafers worn with contrasting white socks. Simple black eyeglasses completed the preppy-inspired look.
Keep scrolling to shop for similar sweaters, jeans, and accessories to assemble this simple but stylish look on your own. We've got you covered on what to wear, but scoring Sabrina Carpenter concert tickets is entirely up to you.
Shop Similar Pieces to Re-create Madison Beer's Look
This shoulder bag has a fun shape to go along with its playful leopard print.
Mini, but mighty, and just maybe the perfect bag for concerts.
