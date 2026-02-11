Have you heard the news? Madison Beer is Who What Wear's February cover star. Hot off the heels of our viral Elle Fanning shoot, we're turning the lens on another impressively accomplished Gen Z star. Last month, Beer released her third studio album, Locket, and this summer, she'll headline her first arena tour. It's safe to say she's been a bit busy these days, but thankfully, she took the time to chat with us about these major milestones (and much more).
From Lana del Rey and Christina Grimmie to vulnerability and burnout, we discussed a range of topics in our profile of Beer. Naturally, we also had to sneak in some fashion questions. "On a normal day, I'm in sweats and a hoodie, and I have no shame about it," Beer told Who What Wear when asked about her personal style. "I thought that would change when I turned 25, but I'm turning 27 soon and not feeling like it's changing anytime soon. I've found what I like, and I think that's really important. I can still look put-together but be comfy. My go-to is just a baggy pair of jeans that feel kind of sweatpant-y and a cashmere sweater and a cool leather jacket." My curiosity piqued, I sifted through heaps of Beer's recent outfit pictures to see what kind of shoes she prefers to wear with everyone's favorite denim trend of the moment: baggy jeans. Keep scrolling to find out.
1. Almond-Toe Ankle Boots
On Madison Beer: Cherish the Label jacket; Levi's jeans; Luv Aj earrings
