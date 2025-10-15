From Bayou Barbie to Victoria's Secret Model: Angel Reese Gets Her Wings

“I’m going to be a Victoria’s Secret model one day." This is what Angel Reese posted to her Instagram Story last October after attending the 2024 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show as a guest, as opposed to one of the models. (At 6′3″, the Chicago Sky forward, known during her college years at Louisiana State University as the "Bayou Barbie," would have fit right in with the Angels on the runway.) Manifestation deniers, here's proof that you've been wrong all along: Tonight, the 23-year-old made her official debut on the runway alongside confirmed models such as Joan Smalls, Gigi Hadid, Candice Swanepoel, Alessandra Ambrosio, and Adriana Lima. Even better, when she stepped foot on that iconic stage, she made history, joining Olympic gold medalist Suni Lee (who also attended as a guest in 2024) as the first professional athletes to get their wings in the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show.
For the occasion, Reese, Lee, and their fellow models had their makeup done by iconic makeup artist Pat McGrath, and their "bouncy, beautiful blowouts" were coiffed by hair genius Jawara. With Adam Selman being named Victoria's Secret's executive creative director back in April 2025, the runway looks were no doubt equally impressive.
As one of the WNBA's best-dressed players, as well as a Vogue cover star and a two-time Met Gala attendee, Reese was *the* newcomer to watch when the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show started in Brooklyn at 7 p.m. ET. Rewatch her and Lee make history via livestream on Amazon Live and all of Victoria's Secret's social media platforms. You don't want to miss them or any of their fellow Angels, including Paloma Elsesser, Anok Yai, Precious Lee, Alex Consani, Imaan Hammam, and Jasmine Tookes.
Below, see Reese's looks from the show, as well as some backstage shots of her, Lee, and more as they prepped for the big occasion.
Angel Reese's Victoria's Secret Fashion Show Runway Looks:
Angel Reese and Suni Lee Backstage at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show:
