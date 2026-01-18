The sneakers in question that Robbie paired with her sweatshirt and black leggings recently in Los Angeles were a highly coveted pair of designer It sneakers: the Loewe Flow Runners. The '70s-inspired sneakers are constructed of suede and technical fabric and feature a swirling logo and a dramatically turned-up toe. Specifically, Robbie's shoes are the Ballet Runner 2.0 Sneakers, which have a slimmer, less-chunky look than the originals that inspired them. In addition to giving her leggings that fashion-y look, they dressed the ultra-casual outfit up significantly. The elegant, cool-girl sneakers are constantly selling out, so if you decide to splurge on them and spot them in your size, I wouldn't hesitate to snap them up.
Keep scrolling to see Robbie’s legging outfit and shop her Loewe Ballet Runner sneakers in every color I could miraculously find in stock.
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater arts. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.