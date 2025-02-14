Jennifer Lawrence Just Wore the Pretty It Sneakers No One Will Be Able to Keep in Stock

If you're a regular reader of Who What Wear, you know that we've been keeping a close eye on Jennifer Lawrence's casual, trendy maternity style. She's been having fun with color and accessories, and styling a lot of comfy pants with statement outerwear this winter. Her most recent outing in NYC was yet another example. Speaking of bold color, comfy pants, and trendy accessories and outerwear, this outfit had it all. That said, I'm really just here to talk about her sneakers.

A few years ago, I ordered Loewe's Ballet Runner sneakers (the OG ones that were released in 2019) and have remained obsessed with them. I was bummed when I noticed the brand stopped making them because I wanted to put them in all of my stories (even though they were constantly sold out). But while perusing Mytheresa recently (as I do daily), I noticed that among their new arrivals were Loewe Ballet Runner 2.0 sneakers, and my mind was instantly blown. The retro sneakers that were designed to look like a ballet flat-sneaker hybrid shoe have been updated for 2025 with a sleeker, sportier look and a more comfortable feel. They're the ideal sneakers for dressing up or down.

Now that you have context, let's return to Lawrence, who paired her all-black leather Ballet Runner 2.0 sneakers with bright blue track pants, an oversize plaid shirt, and a leather coat. I don't know about you, but I'd very much like to splurge on a pair. Keep scrolling to consider doing so with me.

Jennifer Lawrence wearing track pants and Loewe Ballet Runner 2.0 sneakers in NYC

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Jennifer Lawrence wearing track pants and Loewe Ballet Runner 2.0 sneakers in NYC

(Image credit: Backgrid)

On Jennifer Lawrence: Bode Satin Track Pants ($490); Loewe Ballet Runner 2.0 Leather Low-Top Sneakers ($950); Port Tanger sunglasses

Allyson Payer
Allyson Payer
Senior Editor

Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater arts. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.

