Jennifer Lawrence Just Wore the Pretty It Sneakers No One Will Be Able to Keep in Stock

If you're a regular reader of Who What Wear, you know that we've been keeping a close eye on Jennifer Lawrence's casual, trendy maternity style. She's been having fun with color and accessories, and styling a lot of comfy pants with statement outerwear this winter. Her most recent outing in NYC was yet another example. Speaking of bold color, comfy pants, and trendy accessories and outerwear, this outfit had it all. That said, I'm really just here to talk about her sneakers.

A few years ago, I ordered Loewe's Ballet Runner sneakers (the OG ones that were released in 2019) and have remained obsessed with them. I was bummed when I noticed the brand stopped making them because I wanted to put them in all of my stories (even though they were constantly sold out). But while perusing Mytheresa recently (as I do daily), I noticed that among their new arrivals were Loewe Ballet Runner 2.0 sneakers, and my mind was instantly blown. The retro sneakers that were designed to look like a ballet flat-sneaker hybrid shoe have been updated for 2025 with a sleeker, sportier look and a more comfortable feel. They're the ideal sneakers for dressing up or down.

Now that you have context, let's return to Lawrence, who paired her all-black leather Ballet Runner 2.0 sneakers with bright blue track pants, an oversize plaid shirt, and a leather coat. I don't know about you, but I'd very much like to splurge on a pair. Keep scrolling to consider doing so with me.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

(Image credit: Backgrid)

On Jennifer Lawrence: Bode Satin Track Pants ($490); Loewe Ballet Runner 2.0 Leather Low-Top Sneakers ($950); Port Tanger sunglasses

Shop More Loewe Ballet Runner 2.0 Sneakers

