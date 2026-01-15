It's Official: These Are the It-Girl Sneakers Everyone Will Wear With Trendy Brown Leggings in 2026

Given how long they've been It sneakers, it's safe to say that the Salomon XT-6 Sneakers are not in danger of losing relevance. It's very possible that many of the fashion people who wear the rugged hiking sneakers have never actually gone hiking in them, which is part of the charm. They're so cool that people want to show them off on the city streets. One of those people is Hailey Bieber, who just wore a pair in Los Angeles.
The Salomon XT-6 Sneakers, which come in a variety of colorways with new ones being released regularly, sell out almost immediately when they pop up on Shopbop, Nordstrom, Fwrd, and every retailer that sells them. If you're able to get your hands on a pair, might I suggest wearing them with chocolate-brown leggings as Bieber did? It turns out that the slightly outdoorsy look of brown leggings is the perfect match for Salomon sneakers. Keep scrolling to see for yourself via Bieber and shop her look and a few of the only pairs of Salomon XT-6 Sneakers I could find in stock.
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater arts. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.