Not Leggings and Trainers—This Is the Chic Trouser and Flats Combination Gwyneth Wears to the Airport

What do you wear if you’re an A-list celebrity landing in the world’s fashion capital and stepping straight into a day of events? When paparazzi are waiting at arrivals and your schedule leaves no time for a quick change, the usual airport uniform of leggings and slip-on trainers simply won’t cut it. Comfort is still essential, of course—no one wants to suffer through security in stilettos—but the challenge lies in creating a look that’s as practical as it is polished.
No need to wonder any more, Gwyneth Paltrow has just given me the template. Refreshing my entire in-flight mood board, the actor and Goop founder touched down in Milan this week in an outfit I'll be turning to for my flights going forward. Her swaps? Leggings for capri pants and trainers for loafers.
Cut just below the knee, Paltrow's cropped pants exude a retro energy that makes her outfit feel more directional. They’re as easy to wear as stretchy leggings, yet much more elevated.
But let’s be honest, it’s the shoes that actually make or break an airport outfit. The criteria are demanding—slip-on styles for breezing through security, flat soles for clocking up those inevitable terminal steps, and a silhouette sharp enough to still look smart once you’re out of Arrivals. The solution? Leather loafer, of course.
Pairing hers with capri trousers, she layered on a high-neck blouse and a single-breasted black blazer, finishing with oversized sunglasses and a monogrammed Goyard tote. As someone who’s always hunting for chic yet realistic travel looks, I’m filing this one under To Be Copied Immediately. If you’re tempted too, scroll on to shop the best capri trousers and loafers to re-create Gwyneth’s airport-approved outfit.
Shop Loafers and Capri Pants:
H&M
Leather Loafers
Be quick! I can't see these staying in stock for long.
H&M
Slim Capri Trousers
Be quick! These are on their way to selling out.
Vagabond
Amina Loafers
Style with white socks to give your look a preppy feel.
Aligne
Savannah Ponte Capri Pants
Style with leggings or pair with a kitten heel.
Marks & Spencer
Leather Loafers
These also come in half sizes so you can find your perfect fit.
COS
Slim Capri Trousers
Pair this with the matching top or style with a simple tee.
COS
Croc-Effect Leather Loafers
Add a subtle wash of colour to your autumn rotation.
Marks & Spencer
Slim Fit Cropped Trousers
I can't see the capri pants trend slowing down any time soon.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.