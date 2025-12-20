Cool Girls Everywhere Are Going to Run to Buy the ‘90s-It-Girl Heel Trend Zoë Kravitz Just Wore

Even those who hate heels will want to wear these.

Zoe Kravitz wearing a purple scarf with Harry Styles in Rome
(Image credit: COBRA TEAM/Backgrid)
On practically any given day, if someone without any knowledge of who Zoë Kravitz is (can you imagine?) saw a photo of her outfit, they’d probably mistake her for an It girl in the ‘90s. That’s how spot-on Kravitz’s ‘90s aesthetic is. And on one of her strolls through the streets of Rome with boyfriend Harry Styles this week, Kravitz was spotted in yet another perfect '90s outfit that included a perfect '90s heel trend: block-heel loafers. Specifically, they were black leather block-heel loafers with tassels.

As you'll see in the photo below, exactly 30 years ago, Paltrow was one of the many '90s It girls wearing low-key block-heel loafers, with Sarah Jessica Parker being another. If you're someone who swears by flats but loves a bit of a walkable heel now and then, this is the perfect trend for you. Kravitz's endorsement of the block-heel loafer trend furthers the point, as she often wears flats and appears to have logged quite a few steps in them on the sidewalks of the Eternal City.

Keep scrolling to see block-heel loafers on Kravitz and in the '90s, and shop the chicest pairs on the internet.

Zoë Kravitz's Look

Zoe Kravitz wearing a purple scarf with Harry Styles in Rome

(Image credit: COBRA TEAM/Backgrid)

On Zoë Kravitz: The Row coat and bag

Block-Heel Loafers in the '90s

Gwyneth Paltrow in December 1995

Gwyneth Paltrow wearing a velvet suit on the red carpet in 1995

(Image credit: Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

Sarah Jessica Parker in January 1990

Sarah Jessica Parker wearing block-heel loafers in 1990

(Image credit: Bob Grant/Fotos International/Getty Images)

