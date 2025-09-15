I'm Not Saying Boxy Blazers Are Out, But This Neat Alternative Is What Chic New Yorkers Are Wearing

Signalling a shift in trends, I've spotted so many New York fashion people swapping their boxy blazers for refined single-breasted styles.

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley wears a black single breasted blazers over a black chiffon shirt with blue high-waisted jeans and black strappy heels.
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Natalie Munro's avatar
By
published
in News

At first glance, the street style scene at this September’s New York Fashion Week felt distinctly familiar: polished denim, directional accessories and sharp tailoring.

But look a little closer and you’ll notice subtle styling shifts that signal where trends are heading right now. One of the most telling? The trade of big, boxy, double-breasted blazers for their sleeker, more refined counterpart: the single-breasted blazer. Spotted dashing across the streets of New York, I noticed actor Aubrey Plaza and model Rosie Huntington-Whiteley swapping the once non-negotiable boxy blazer for the chic, seasonal upgrade.

Aubrey, opting for a glossy leather iteration, styled hers with deep indigo jeans and tall patent boots. The longline, collarless cut tapped neatly into two of autumn’s other outerwear trends, whilst a black leather bag rounded her look off with a notably polished edge.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Meanwhile, Rosie styled her supple satin style blazer over a sheer chiffon blouse, pairing it with jeans and a sleek black clutch, creating a pared-back and sophisticated look that felt refreshingly unfussy for fashion week. Where boxy blazers brought volume and drama, these new single-breasted styles channel precision, polish and a refined '90s air. With neat silhouettes, button fastenings and collarless designs, they play directly into the sharp, minimalist mood that’s having a moment this season.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

My favourite part? This is one of the easiest trends to weave into your wardrobe. Its timeless cut and simple silhouette mean that it wears well with denim, as these stylish celebs can attest, but looks just as chic with tailored trousers and pencil skirts.

Read on to shop my edit of the best single-breasted blazers available to buy now.

Shop Single-Breasted Blazers:

Natalie Munro
Natalie Munro
News Writer

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.

With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.

