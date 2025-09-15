I'm Not Saying Boxy Blazers Are Out, But This Neat Alternative Is What Chic New Yorkers Are Wearing

At first glance, the street style scene at this September’s New York Fashion Week felt distinctly familiar: polished denim, directional accessories and sharp tailoring.
But look a little closer and you’ll notice subtle styling shifts that signal where trends are heading right now. One of the most telling? The trade of big, boxy, double-breasted blazers for their sleeker, more refined counterpart: the single-breasted blazer. Spotted dashing across the streets of New York, I noticed actor Aubrey Plaza and model Rosie Huntington-Whiteley swapping the once non-negotiable boxy blazer for the chic, seasonal upgrade.
Aubrey, opting for a glossy leather iteration, styled hers with deep indigo jeans and tall patent boots. The longline, collarless cut tapped neatly into two of autumn’s other outerwear trends, whilst a black leather bag rounded her look off with a notably polished edge.
Meanwhile, Rosie styled her supple satin style blazer over a sheer chiffon blouse, pairing it with jeans and a sleek black clutch, creating a pared-back and sophisticated look that felt refreshingly unfussy for fashion week. Where boxy blazers brought volume and drama, these new single-breasted styles channel precision, polish and a refined '90s air. With neat silhouettes, button fastenings and collarless designs, they play directly into the sharp, minimalist mood that’s having a moment this season.
My favourite part? This is one of the easiest trends to weave into your wardrobe. Its timeless cut and simple silhouette mean that it wears well with denim, as these stylish celebs can attest, but looks just as chic with tailored trousers and pencil skirts.
Read on to shop my edit of the best single-breasted blazers available to buy now.
Shop Single-Breasted Blazers:
Marks & Spencer
Waisted Utility Jacket
This comes in UK sizes 6—24.
Aligne
Daphne Waisted Blazer
Aligne's waisted blazers are a fashion person's favourites.
Arket
Linen-Blend Blazer
The chocolate brown colour trend isn't showing any signs of slowing down.
McQueen
Wool and Mohair Blazer
Style this with denim, or pair with sleek, tailored trousers.
Max Mara
Masque Blazer
The tapered hem gives this a pretty, feminine feel.
Khaite
Jameson Crepe Jacket
There's something inherently elevated about a collarless blazer.
Toteme
Garderob Woven Blazer
I can see this style of sleek, slim fitting blazers becoming one of autumn's most significant trends.
The Row
Eudora Wool-Gabardine Blazer
Be quick! I can't see this staying in stock for long.
Massimo Dutti
Wool Blend Blazer With Tailored Collar
I would easily believe you if you told me this was designer.
zara
Suede remains one of autumn's most impactful trends.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.