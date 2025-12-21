Pinterest Just Declared 3 Fashion Trends on the Verge of Going Viral in 2026

Pinterest doesn't make trend predictions based on a wing and a prayer. How do I know? Well, the proof is in the pudding: Pinterest's predictions over the last six years have been accurate 88% of the time. "Pinterest is a uniquely visual platform, so our trend analysis goes beyond search queries," the company explained in a statement. "We look at the complete picture—the colors, aesthetics, and styles people are drawn to. By analyzing year-over-year growth, we identify the fast-rising patterns and curate findings into the future-looking report."
So, what's poised to take off in 2026? The platform's newest report spans several categories, including beauty, home, fashion, travel, food, and more, but I'm focusing solely on fashion for the purposes of this story. (If you're curious about the other sections, see the full 2026 Pinterest Predicts report here.) Since we're rapidly approaching the New Year, let's get to the point, shall we? Scroll down to see what I gleaned from Pinterest's proclamations.
1. Brooches
The term "brooch aesthetic" increased by 110% when comparing Pinterest searches from 2024 to 2025. As I reported in real time, the 2025 Met Gala red carpet was rife with brooches of all shapes and sizes. Notably, Succession star Sarah Snook donned six different jeweled pins on her lapel and centered a seventh one on her shirt collar.
2. Icy Blue
It's Elsa's time to shine. According to Pinterest, searches for "icy blue" have increased by 50%, while the term "glacier aesthetic" is up 35%. Here's one that threw me for a loop: Pinterest users have also been increasingly interested in ice blue wedding dresses. Who knew?
3. Glamoratti
"The decade of decadence is back in style—and honestly, it’s about time," Pinterest explained in its report. "Tailored suits with sculpted shoulders will grow three sizes. Funnel necks will be the base of every outfit. And jewelry? Well, that’ll get chunkier, bolder, and golder. Gen Z and Millennials are driving this maximalist aesthetic."
