If You're Going to Wear Leggings in 2025, Please Only Wear Them Like This, This, and This

By
published
in Features

Kaia Gerber wearing fall 2025 leggings outfit

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Leggings have come a long way from being a lazy-day uniform, and in 2025, the styling inspiration is 10/10. If they’re in your go-to outfit rotation, they can very much be part of an intentional look, not just a fallback. Think polished layers, effortless proportions, and accessories that signal you’re in on the fashion conversation. The new approach is all about styling black leggings with elevated separates that make them look like a deliberate outfit rather than an afterthought.

The wardrobe staple is one of those pieces that never fully disappears but can ebb and flow in relevance. Right now, they’re circling back into the fashion conversation—but with updated outfit combinations. In 2025, they’re not about bright colors, busy patterns, or anything that feels like you’re heading straight to a yoga class. Instead, they’re sleek, simple, and styled in ways that look put-together, with an emphasis on black pairs as the base. When worn right, they can strike that balance between casual comfort and quiet luxury.

The key is intention. Currently, leggings are serving as the building block for outfits that feel clean and polished, not sloppy. They work best when paired with fashion-forward layers, directional accessories, and a neutral palette. The celebrities who are wearing them right now prove that it’s less about the leggings themselves and more about how you frame them—whether that’s a slouchy knit, a crisp button-down, or a sleek cardigan. Think of them as the supporting role that helps anchor an outfit, rather than the star of the show.

See the celeb-approved ways to wear leggings for fall 2025 below, and shop the key pieces along the way.

Nina Dobrev wearing fall 2025 leggings outfit

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Take Nina Dobrev’s version as proof. She nails the “off-duty but still chic” vibe with a slouchy sweater layered over classic black leggings, finished with a baseball cap, sneakers, and tall ankle socks. It’s an outfit that feels practical but still styled.

Shop the essentials below:

Kaia Gerber wearing fall 2025 leggings outfit

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Similarly, Kaia Gerber modernizes the look with a slightly cropped cardigan buttoned only at the top, long leggings, cool sneakers, and crisp white socks. It’s an understated combination that makes leggings feel fresh and directional instead of basic.

Shop the essentials below:

Kendall Jenner wearing fall 2025 leggings outfit

(Image credit: Backgrid)

On the sportier end, Kendall Jenner leans into pared-back athleisure with her fitted white tank, cropped gray zip-up, and flip-flops paired with an oversize bag. The contrast of relaxed and fitted layers gives her look balance while making leggings feel more model-off-duty than gym-ready.

Shop the essentials below:

Lindsay Lohan wearing fall 2025 leggings outfit

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Lindsay Lohan takes the travel-friendly route at the airport in leggings, a white tee, and an oversize button-down with rolled sleeves, plus a baseball cap and sneakers. Her outfit proves leggings can look pulled together if you anchor them with strong staples.

Shop the essentials below:

Margot Robbie wearing fall 2025 leggings outfit

(Image credit: Backgrid)

And then there’s Margot Robbie, who offers the most classic take. She wears hers with a fitted tank, open cardigan, and sleek black accessories, finishing the outfit with ballet flats. It’s pared-down, clean, and quietly chic—the kind of styling that makes leggings feel timeless rather than trendy.

Shop the essentials below:

Explore More:
Michelle Scanga
Contributing Fashion Editor
Latest
  • Celine runway look
    The 8 Best Pieces to Invest In for Fall 2025

    Shop the edit.

  • A woman wearing a tan trench coat, black culottes, white flats, and a gray sweater
    36 Zara, Madewell, and H&M Essentials I'm Buying to Look Expensive This Fall

    Elevated and easy.

You might also like
View More ▸