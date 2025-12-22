Jennifer Lopez Just Abandoned Her Signature Thigh-High Boots for These Anti-Trend Shoes

Erin Fitzpatrick's avatar
By
published
in News
Jennifer Lopez wears Brunello Cucinelli boots
(Image credit: Backgrid)

Even though she's made tweaks here and there, Jennifer Lopez's style has been remarkably consistent over the past few decades. True, she's phased out her favorite low-rise pants of the early 2000s, but there are plenty of other pieces she's kept a terrifically tight grip on. For decades, she's worn plunging dresses on the red carpet, sparkly bodysuits on stage, and flared jeans on her days off. Another common thread: her love of over-the-knee boots. At the 2001 MTV VMAs, for instance, J.Lo wore thigh-high boots with an animal-print dress, and she continues to wear the shoe style to this day.

Recently, however, Lopez cheated on her favorite over-the-knee boots with mid-calf versions. Her new Brunello Cucinelli lace-up boots feature lug soles that are so practical for winter (never mind the fact that she's in Las Vegas, not Lapland). J.Lo completed her outfit with basic black leggings, a Dior bag, and a cozy mockneck sweater. Scroll down to see her outfit and shop similar mid-calf boots.

Jennifer Lopez wears Brunello Cucinelli boots

(Image credit: Backgrid)

On Jennifer Lopez: Brunello Cucinelli boots; Dior bag

Shop Similar Boots

Explore More:
Erin Fitzpatrick
Erin Fitzpatrick
Associate Director, Fashion News

Erin got her start as a Who What Wear intern in 2011—back when the site only published a single story per day. (We have since increased that number twentyfold.) She graduated magna cum laude from USC and lives in Los Angeles. In college, she also interned at Refinery29, where she was promoted to editorial assistant and then assistant editor. After nearly three years at R29, she came back to WWW in 2015, where she is now the Associate Director of Fashion News. From the Oscars to the Met Gala, she leads the site's entire red carpet coverage strategy. She specializes in celebrity and fashion news but also enjoys writing travel features and runway reports. She frequently contributes to WWW's social accounts and has a sizable following on her personal TikTok.