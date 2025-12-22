Have you ever suddenly realized a fashion trend everyone’s been hyping is about to be politely demoted in favor of something way more timeless? Same. Enter the wrap coat, the kind of classic outerwear that makes teddy coats look like a fun weekend fling rather than a lifelong commitment. Emily Ratajkowski is the latest celebrity inspiring me to set aside my trendy pieces and bust out my favorite timeless ones.
For the record, EmRata has never been one to shy away from trends. She's styled moto boots with midi skirts, test-driven the ballerina sneaker trend, and experimented with Y2K-era platform flip-flops. So when she decides to forgo of-the-moment items in favor of wardrobe staples, you can bet it catches my attention. Scroll down to see how Ratajkowski styled the closet classic we’ll be wearing long after the teddy obsession has slid back into the fashion archives.
