I'm a Former Nordstrom Buyer, and My Daughter Is 30 Years Younger—We Both Wore These 6 Items on a Trip to Paris

Susie Wright is known for her effortlessly chic style. As a former Nordstrom buyer, who is now a content creator (make sure to check out So Susie), she's developed a wardrobe over time that's made up of easy yet elevated pieces that are modern and versatile. Fun fact: Her daughter, Emily Wright, is 30 years younger, but also gravitates toward the same type of items. Although this probably isn't shocking, given that age has nothing to do with style and what you should or shouldn't wear.
The two recently went on a trip to Paris, and yes, they packed similar pieces. Below is a list of the items both of the Wright women wore to inspire any of your upcoming travel outfits or just looks, in general. You'll see how they styled pieces differently to suit their own aesthetics as they spent their days in France. Oh, I'll also note that they wear the same type of traveling outfit as well: a trench coat with loose, drawstring pants. Keep scrolling for more.
What a Mother and Daughter Packed for a Paris Trip
1. Long Coats
"Between trench coats and long wool coats (we each brought both), these were the most-worn items on our trip. Finding a slightly oversize style is key in order to pair it with sweaters when the weather is cold. Often, we added a sweater over our shoulders as well, just to stay extra warm." — Susie Wright
Topshop
Mock Neck Car Coat
ZARA
Soft Oversized Coat
NEXT
Longline Coat
COS
Belted Double-Faced Wool Long Coat
& Other Stories
Longline Double Breasted Coat
Nordstrom
One-Button Wool Blend Coat
2. Gray Sweaters
"Yes, a gray sweater is kind of basic, but we both have a classic crew that we wear all the time—whether we’re on vacation or at home. Wear your light gray sweater layered over a white tee, or tied over your shoulders … it pretty much goes with everything!" — Wright
Nordstrom
Cashmere Crewneck Sweater
Nordstrom
Crewneck Wool & Cashmere Sweater
Sold Out NYC
The Cashmere Signature Crew
ANINE BING
Lee Crew Sweater
H&M
Oversized Sweater
3. Zara Ponchos and Scarf Sweaters/Coats
"We both walked the streets of Paris wearing a Zara poncho and a scarf sweater or scarf coat. And funny enough, I spotted at least five women wearing the exact thing while strolling the Saint Germain area! They’re warm, stylish, and really affordable. We love them." — Wright
ZARA
Wool Blend Short Coat With Scarf
ZARA
Knit Scarf Jumper
ZARA
Wool Blend Short Coat With Scarf
ZARA
Oversized Wool Blend Scarf Coat ZW Collection
4. Loafers
"This was our go-to shoe on the trip, even when walking all day. Comfortable and stylish, our loafers actually felt better than sneakers! I went with a classic mule loafer, while Em likes a slightly chunkier style." — Wright