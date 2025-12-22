Princess Diana's 3 Most Popular Christmas Day Outfits

I’ll admit that when I’m scrolling through Getty Images, I often find myself falling down a royal fashion rabbit hole. Recently, while doing some very important research (read: looking for festive outfit inspo), I searched "Princess Diana Christmas" and sorted by "most popular."

The results were a master class in holiday dressing, ranging from early '80s charm to sophisticated mid-'90s tailoring and turtlenecks. These ensembles truly captured the internet's heart—and mine. Photo archives are digital time capsules of the people's princess, revealing how her style evolved from the ruffled, shy charm of a new royal to the confident, monochromatic power dresser we still reference today.

1981: Diana opted for a soft blue coat with flowers and a delicate pillbox hat for her first Christmas at Sandringham, embodying the quintessential "English rose" aesthetic.

1990: This vibrant purple coat with a matching velvet hat was a Christmas Day showstopper, showcasing her love for bold jewel tones and textured millinery.

1994: Diana’s best Christmas look is this sophisticated monochromatic brown ensemble from 1994, featuring a structured coat, brown booties, and a matching fur hat.

