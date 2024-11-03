Nobody Does It Better Than the Italians—6 Trends Everyone is Wearing in Milan

a collage of street style images featuring trends people are wearing in Milan
(Image credit: @milanesiamilano; @silviadusci; @tamumcpherson; The Style Stalker)
Features

Attenzione! The Italian fashion capital is an endless trove of style inspiration and while we keep a close eye on what's happening on the street there during Milan Fashion Week each February and September, the city continues to be flooded with inventive outfit combinations and the latest It buys throughout the year. Which means that ignoring what Italians are wearing there on the daily would be a serious crime.

While we could easily scroll through a street-style gallery, we went straight to the source to uncover what it is Milanesi are reaching for in real time. We chatted with the admin behind popular street style account @milanesiamilano, who are always capturing the sneaky snapshots of people all over the city. "We usually spot the best looks outside cafes and when people are having aperitivo," and they mentioned several particular favorite areas for style spotting, including Porta Venezia, Brera, Corso Magenta Area and Cinque Vie. "Milan is one of the cities where fashion is something tangible, that you can see and touch," they shared. "At the same time, however, it remains extremely conservative insofar as the style of the Milanese is sophisticated and without too many frills."

That is to say that people in Milan are picky with the trends they wear and tend to style them in chic and elevated ways. Ahead, see which six street style trends insiders are spotting the most in the fashion capital right now.

Friulane

street style image in Milan

(Image credit: @milanesiamilano)

"Friulane are the most worn shoes by the Milanese," they confirmed, "and never go out of fashion. Colorful and versatile, they are a real must and we find them especially chic when they are also dressed up as flat shoes for the evening." Even if you haven't heard the term before, you've definitely seen the shoes. They're a type of traditional Venetian slippers with rubbery soles and velvet uppers. They're nothing new, yet brands like Vibi Venezia and Flabelus are injecting new life into them via fun colors and on-trend Mary Jane styles.

Shop the trend

Velvet Slippers
Vibi Venezia
Velvet Slippers

Velvet Slippers
Vibi Venezia
Velvet Slippers

Vibi Venezia Mary Janes Ecru Flats
Vibi Venezia
Mary Janes Ecru Flats

Flabelus X J.crew Mary Jane Espadrilles in Velvet
Flabelus X J.Crew
Mary Jane Espadrilles in Velvet

Flabelus Agatha Slippers
jcrew
Flabelus Agatha Slippers

Long Skirts

street style image in Milan

(Image credit: @silviadusci)

street style image in Milan

(Image credit: @milanesiamilano)

When I think of Milan fashion, I think of a certain timelessness and elegance. Right now, that means styling long A-line skirts with pieces like blazers and ballet flats, two combos that are very Miuccia Prada-coded, and can be spotted on Italian women in their 20s and 70s alike.

Shop the trend

A-Line Circle Skirt in Double-Cloth Wool Blend
J.Crew
A-Line Circle Skirt in Double-Cloth Wool Blend

Box Pleat Midi Skirt Zw Collection
ZARA
Box Pleat Midi Skirt Zw Collection

Nia Column Skirt
Pixie Market
Nia Column Skirt

Long Pencil Skirt With Opening - Women | Mango Usa
Mango
Long Pencil Skirt With Opening

Brown Blazers

@silviadusci wearing a brown suede blazer in Milan

(Image credit: @silviadusci)

street style image in Milan

(Image credit: The Style Stalker)

Italian style is generally known for being tailored and polished, which means that you'll always find certain staples in an Italian's closet like a great blazer or tailored coat. The way they're wearing theirs now? In rich chocolate and nutty brown shades, whether that be a suede blazer or a classic wool coat.

Shop the trend

The Kline Suede Blazer
Madewell
The Kline Suede Blazer

& Other Stories, Plaid One-Button Blazer
& Other Stories
Plaid One-Button Blazer

Micro Houndstooth Suit Blazer - Women | Mango Usa
MANGO
Micro Houndstooth Suit Blazer

Double-Breasted Blazer
H&M
Double-Breasted Blazer

Mabel Double Breasted Coat
AllSaints
Mabel Double Breasted Coat

Suede Bags

street style image in Milan

(Image credit: @tamumcpherson)

While there are certain trends that tend to be limited to a certain city or country, suede bags are one hot-ticket fall item that is clearly popping off globally. Just like the streets of New York, luscious suede is running equally rampant around Milan's most fashionable neighborhoods.

Shop the trend

Gucci, Blondie Medium Top Handle Bag
Gucci
Blondie Medium Top Handle Bag

Berkeley Bucket Bag in Leather and Suede
J.Crew
Berkeley Bucket Bag in Leather and Suede

Demellier Miami Bag
Shopbop
Demellier Miami Bag

Polo Ralph Lauren Suede Leather Id Mini Shoulder Bag
Polo Ralph Lauren
Suede Leather Id Mini Shoulder Bag

Suede Shoulder Bag
ZARA
Suede Shoulder Bag

Colorful Sneakers

a street style image in Milan

(Image credit: @milanesiamilano)

One thing Milanese style never is? Boring. Italians in the fashion capital always have an eye-catching element to their looks and right now they're reaching for a pair of bright sneakers to add a punchy pop of color. The Adidas Gazelles are the sneakers they spot the most of at the moment and our insiders added that it's very common for Milanesi to combine several trends together, like styling a blazer with a pair of colored sneakers or cowboy boots with a long denim skirt.

Shop the trend

Adidas Originals, Gazelle Indoor Sneakers
Adidas Originals
Gazelle Indoor Sneakers

Rc42 Sneaker
New Balance
Rc42 Sneaker

Veja Campo Bold Sneakers
Onitsuka Tiger
Mexico 66 Sneakers

Reebok Club C Grounds Uk Unisex Sneakers
Shopbop
Reebok Club C Grounds Uk Unisex Sneakers

Volley O.t. Sneaker
Veja
Volley O.t. Sneaker

Baggy Jeans

street style image in Milan

(Image credit: The Style Stalker)

a street style image in Milan

(Image credit: @milanesiamilano)

It's not as often that Italians wear denim, but when they do it's always in a very forward and intentional way. Baggy jeans are unquestionably the look du jour, which people in Milan like to style with pretty ballet flats or sleek pumps for an added dose of polish.

Shop the trend

Baggy High Waist Wide Leg Dad Jeans
Levi's
Baggy High Waist Wide Leg Dad Jeans

Madewell, The Darted Barrel-Leg Jean
Madewell
The Darted Barrel-Leg Jean

Low Slung Baggy Jeans
AGOLDE
Low Slung Baggy Jeans

Bella Low Rise Boyfriend
GRLFRND
Bella Low Rise Boyfriend

Baggy Regular Jeans
H&M
Baggy Regular Jeans

Anna LaPlaca
Senior Editor

Anna is an editor on the fashion team at Who What Wear and has been at the company for over five years, having begun her career in the Los Angeles office before relocating to New York, where she's currently based. Having always been passionate about pursuing a career in fashion, she built up her experience interning at the likes of Michael Kors, A.L.C., and College Fashionista before joining the team as a post-graduate assistant editor. Anna has penned a number of interviews with Who What Wear's cover stars over the years, including A-listers Megan Fox, Issa Rae, and Emma Chamberlain. She's earned a reputation for scouting new and emerging brands from across the globe and championing them to our audience of millions. While fashion is her main wheelhouse, Anna led the launch of WWW Travels last year, a new lifestyle vertical that highlights all things travel through a fashion-person lens. She is passionate about shopping vintage, whether it be at a favorite local outpost or an on-the-road discovery, and has amassed a wardrobe full of unique finds. When she's not writing, you can find her shooting street imagery on her film camera, attempting to learn a fourth or fifth language, or planning her next trip across the globe.

