Nobody Does It Better Than the Italians—6 Trends Everyone is Wearing in Milan

Attenzione! The Italian fashion capital is an endless trove of style inspiration and while we keep a close eye on what's happening on the street there during Milan Fashion Week each February and September, the city continues to be flooded with inventive outfit combinations and the latest It buys throughout the year. Which means that ignoring what Italians are wearing there on the daily would be a serious crime.

While we could easily scroll through a street-style gallery, we went straight to the source to uncover what it is Milanesi are reaching for in real time. We chatted with the admin behind popular street style account @milanesiamilano , who are always capturing the sneaky snapshots of people all over the city. "We usually spot the best looks outside cafes and when people are having aperitivo," and they mentioned several particular favorite areas for style spotting, including Porta Venezia, Brera, Corso Magenta Area and Cinque Vie. "Milan is one of the cities where fashion is something tangible, that you can see and touch," they shared. "At the same time, however, it remains extremely conservative insofar as the style of the Milanese is sophisticated and without too many frills."

That is to say that people in Milan are picky with the trends they wear and tend to style them in chic and elevated ways. Ahead, see which six street style trends insiders are spotting the most in the fashion capital right now.

Friulane

"Friulane are the most worn shoes by the Milanese," they confirmed, "and never go out of fashion. Colorful and versatile, they are a real must and we find them especially chic when they are also dressed up as flat shoes for the evening." Even if you haven't heard the term before, you've definitely seen the shoes. They're a type of traditional Venetian slippers with rubbery soles and velvet uppers. They're nothing new, yet brands like Vibi Venezia and Flabelus are injecting new life into them via fun colors and on-trend Mary Jane styles.

Long Skirts

When I think of Milan fashion, I think of a certain timelessness and elegance. Right now, that means styling long A-line skirts with pieces like blazers and ballet flats, two combos that are very Miuccia Prada-coded, and can be spotted on Italian women in their 20s and 70s alike.

Brown Blazers

(Image credit: The Style Stalker)

Italian style is generally known for being tailored and polished, which means that you'll always find certain staples in an Italian's closet like a great blazer or tailored coat. The way they're wearing theirs now? In rich chocolate and nutty brown shades, whether that be a suede blazer or a classic wool coat.

Suede Bags

While there are certain trends that tend to be limited to a certain city or country, suede bags are one hot-ticket fall item that is clearly popping off globally. Just like the streets of New York, luscious suede is running equally rampant around Milan's most fashionable neighborhoods.

Colorful Sneakers

One thing Milanese style never is? Boring. Italians in the fashion capital always have an eye-catching element to their looks and right now they're reaching for a pair of bright sneakers to add a punchy pop of color. The Adidas Gazelles are the sneakers they spot the most of at the moment and our insiders added that it's very common for Milanesi to combine several trends together, like styling a blazer with a pair of colored sneakers or cowboy boots with a long denim skirt.

Baggy Jeans

(Image credit: The Style Stalker)

It's not as often that Italians wear denim, but when they do it's always in a very forward and intentional way. Baggy jeans are unquestionably the look du jour, which people in Milan like to style with pretty ballet flats or sleek pumps for an added dose of polish.

