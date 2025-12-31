The 5 Most Elegant Shoe Trends to Wear With Tights—Hands Down

Gone are the days when tights were purely functional. Over the past few years, a wave of playful hosiery looks has taken the fashion industry by storm. Red tights had their viral moment on Instagram, and white pantyhose quickly followed suit. So, yes, it's safe to assume you've accumulated your fair share of styles. If you’re still figuring out how to zhuzh up your tights, though, look to the season’s elegant shoe trends for inspiration.
After all, nothing breathes new life into tights quite like a pair of luxe shoes. And with winter in full swing, we wouldn't recommend donning your dresses and skirts sans hosiery. Should you favor heels, influencers are making a convincing argument for pairing sleek slingbacks with hosiery. Or, if flats are more your speed, try styling tassel loafers alongside your pantyhose. Without further ado, scroll onward for five elegant shoe trends (along with our favorite pairs on the market) to wear with your tights in the coming months. Cold weather, meet your match.
Tastefully Embellished
Did someone say twinkle toes? ’Tis the season for a little extra sparkle—starting from the ground up. Style your embellished heels with equally statement-making tights (as illustrated below) or with an understated black pair, depending on the vibe you're going for.
Shop Embellished Shoes
Tassel Loafers
Fashion girls have spoken: Tassel loafers are the season's It flats. While they pair seamlessly with classic blue jeans and tailored trousers, consider offsetting the polished style with lace tights and a miniskirt.
Shop Tassel Loafers
Wedges
Wedges have a habit of falling in and out of fashion. However, there's no denying they're en vogue right now. With that in mind, give the notoriously summery shoes the cold-weather treatment by way of tights.
Shop Wedges
Animal-Print Heels
Take a walk on the wild side this winter in a pair of animal-print heels. Whether you opt for leopard or snakeskin, ground the patterned shoes with neutral tights—or go bold in vibrant hosiery.