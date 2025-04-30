Jennifer Lawrence Has Traded Her Sneakers For the Trendiest Summer Sandals of 2025

Time for a warm-weather shoe switch.

As I know you know, Jennifer Lawrence is an extremely talented Academy Award-winning actress. But she also has the distinction of having some of the coolest outfits on the streets of NYC. Time and time again, she's photographed wearing casual-cool outfits that may be all designer, but she wears them in such an effortless way that her outfits feel accessible regardless of the cost.

One very relatable thing Lawrence often wears is sneakers. She's clearly well-versed on the latest It sneakers and has an impressive collection to prove it, but it appears that she's mixing things up for the warmer weather. This week, Lawrence was spotted wearing an outfit (an oversized T-shirt and silky pull-on pants) that she'd typically wear with trendy sneakers, but instead, she paired them with *the* sandal trend of summer 2025: rubber flip-flops. But they weren't just any rubber flip-flops; they were the elevated The Row style that's pretty much responsible for the trend. The Row Dune Flip-Flops may be controversial, given their price tag, but they're becoming a celebrity favorite It shoe this year.

Without further ado, keep scrolling to see Lawrence's cool outfit for yourself, and shop her The Row sandals along with other elevated rubber flip-flops (many of which will be quick to sell out—trust me).

Jennifer Lawrence wearing a pink hat and T-shirt in NYC

On Jennifer Lawrence: DMY Studios Juno Sunglasses ($255); Alltimers hat; St. Agni Petit Shell Pouch ($299); The Row Dune Cotton Flat Thong Sandals ($690)

Shop Chic Rubber Flip-Flops

Dune Cotton Flat Thong Sandals
THE ROW
Dune Cotton Flat Thong Sandals

Slim Square Flip Flop
Havaianas
Slim Square Flip Flops

Clea Flip Flop
Veronica Beard
Clea Flip Flops

Cagole Embellished Rubber Flip Flops
BALENCIAGA
Cagole Embellished Rubber Flip Flops

Kira Flip Flop
Tory Burch
Kira Flip Flops

Emme Parsons Knot Pool Slides
Emme Parsons
Knot Pool Slides

Dean Flip Flop
Sam Edelman
Dean Flip Flops

Women's Thong Sandal With Horsebit
Gucci
Thong Sandals With Horsebit

You Flip Flop
Havaianas
You Flip Flops

Ana Flip Flop
Ipanema
Ana Flip Flops

Lalahi Flip Flop
OluKai
Lalahi Flip Flops

