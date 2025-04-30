Jennifer Lawrence Has Traded Her Sneakers For the Trendiest Summer Sandals of 2025
Time for a warm-weather shoe switch.
As I know you know, Jennifer Lawrence is an extremely talented Academy Award-winning actress. But she also has the distinction of having some of the coolest outfits on the streets of NYC. Time and time again, she's photographed wearing casual-cool outfits that may be all designer, but she wears them in such an effortless way that her outfits feel accessible regardless of the cost.
One very relatable thing Lawrence often wears is sneakers. She's clearly well-versed on the latest It sneakers and has an impressive collection to prove it, but it appears that she's mixing things up for the warmer weather. This week, Lawrence was spotted wearing an outfit (an oversized T-shirt and silky pull-on pants) that she'd typically wear with trendy sneakers, but instead, she paired them with *the* sandal trend of summer 2025: rubber flip-flops. But they weren't just any rubber flip-flops; they were the elevated The Row style that's pretty much responsible for the trend. The Row Dune Flip-Flops may be controversial, given their price tag, but they're becoming a celebrity favorite It shoe this year.
Without further ado, keep scrolling to see Lawrence's cool outfit for yourself, and shop her The Row sandals along with other elevated rubber flip-flops (many of which will be quick to sell out—trust me).
On Jennifer Lawrence: DMY Studios Juno Sunglasses ($255); Alltimers hat; St. Agni Petit Shell Pouch ($299); The Row Dune Cotton Flat Thong Sandals ($690)
Shop Chic Rubber Flip-Flops
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater arts. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.
-
Flat-Shoe Summer Awaits—Here's What Everyone's Wearing Instead of Heels
Shop the styles inside.
-
The Anti-Trend Shoe Style All of Your Favorite Celebrities Have in Their Closets
Clearly, it's a chic classic.
-
The 2025 Vacation Edit: Every Cool Trend and Brand to Pack in Your Suitcase
Ready your PTO.
-
I Called the Cuffed Jeans Trend—7 Shoes Fashion People Are Wearing With the Chic Denim Style
Style the jeans like a fashion person.
-
Jennifer Lawrence Keeps Swapping Her Jeans for This Anti-Denim Pant Trend
It's not hard to understand her infatuation.
-
Fittingly, Elizabeth Olsen Just Wore the Controversial The Row Sandals Everyone's Talking About
They've gone viral, folks.
-
Spotted on Hailey Bieber: The Chicest Shoe Trend to Wear With Pedal Pushers This Summer
Period.
-
Yes, Jelly Sandals Are In, But There's Only One Color Stylish Women Are Wearing Them In
It's not red.