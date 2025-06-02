Sure, tailored trousers and heels are a timeless pairing, but when I’m aiming for something cooler and more nonchalant, I’ll always reach for a flat. Comfortable and unfussy, flat shoes deliver an effortless energy that heels simply can’t replicate. And when styled with wide-leg trousers, they become the one shoe trend I know will look cool—every single time.

Proving my point, both Dakota Johnson and Jennifer Lawrence stepped out this week in tailored trousers, each opting for one of summer’s most impactful flat shoe trends. On an evening outing together, Johnson chose a frosty grey pair of wide-leg trousers and grounded her look with a glossy, square-toe loafer in black. Skimming the legs just right, her trousers brought an easy elegance that was perfectly echoed by her chic choice of footwear.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Injecting colour and texture into her outfit, Johnson layered a warm brown blazer in a boxy, oversized cut over her ensemble, completing the look with The Row’s ‘90s Leather Tote and a long pendant necklace, the actor created a polished yet laid-back outfit that felt perfectly in sync with the relaxed energy of a summer evening.

Following a very similar styling formula, Jennifer Lawrence went for a pair of relaxed black tailored trousers, teaming them with sleek black, high-coverage leather flats. Her monochrome palette amplified the outfit’s sophistication, while a croc-print burgundy handbag added a subtle pop of colour and texture.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Together, grounded by the easy flat shoe and wide-leg trousers combination, their looks felt effortless and chic. For a two-piece foundation that guarantees polish without trying too hard, keep scrolling for our edit of the best wide-leg trousers and flat shoes to shop now.

SHOP WIDE-LEG TROUSERS AND FLAT SHOES: