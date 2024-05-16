7 Shoes Everyone Is Wearing With Those Trendy Full Skirts

One of the prettiest trends of the season is full skirts, and I predict its popularity will only grow as summer draws nearer and people ditch the jeans and trousers. Ever since Prada began filling their runways with full midi and maxi skirts last year, the trend has skyrocketed, with countless brands jumping on board.

Given the longer length of full skirts (most are midi or maxi-length), they actually look good with more shoe styles than you'd think, but there are a select few shoe trends this season that all of the full skirt-loving fashion folk are clearly gravitating toward, and yep, you guessed it—I'm here to share those trends with you.

I searched Instagram high and low for full skirt outfits, and there are seven shoe trends I saw them paired with over and over. Some are elegant, some are casual, while some are unexpected. And all of them will take your full-skirt outfits to the next level. So without further ado, here are the shoe trends to wear with full skirts this spring and summer (and probably beyond). Hot tip: Be sure to scroll all the way to the end to shop some of my favorite full skirts.

Mesh Flats

Given how popular mesh flats are right now, it's no surprise that people are wearing them with full skirts. They'll give your full skirts a modern feel.

Reformation Britt Ballet Flats $268 SHOP NOW

Madewell The Greta Round Toe Ballet Flat in Mesh $110 SHOP NOW

Red Shoes

Red shoes are still wildly popular, and they look especially chic and elegant when paired with a full skirt.

Manolo Blahnik Hangisi 90 Embellished Satin Pumps $1195 SHOP NOW

SARTO by Franco Sarto Diva Kitten Heel Pointed Toe Pumps $140 SHOP NOW

Mary Janes

Mary Janes with a full skirt is a sweet combination that works for a great many occasions.

Zara Patent Effect Faux Leather Mary Janes $40 SHOP NOW

Dolce Vita Reyes Mary Janes $120 SHOP NOW

Retro Sneakers

Retro sneakers such as Adidas Sambas, Adidas SL 72, and Onitsuka Tiger Mexico 66 are a surprising choice to wear with full skirts, but somehow it works.

Adidas Originals Samba OG Suede and Leather-Trimmed Knitted Sneakers $120 SHOP NOW

Adidas Originals Samba OG Leather-Trimmed Shell Sneakers $120 SHOP NOW

Ballet Flats

Like Mary Janes, ballet flats with midi skirts are a sweet ballerina-inspired combination.

Rothy's The Ballet Flat $145 SHOP NOW

Schutz Arissa Woven Ballet Flats $138 SHOP NOW

Minimalist Sandals

Minimalist sandals go with everything—full skirts included. This pairing is perfect for summer.

Reformation Serenity Bare Sandals $248 SHOP NOW

Toteme Leather Thong Sandals $450 SHOP NOW

Kitten Heels

Of all the shoe trends one can wear with full skirts, kitten heels is the one I see the most often. Make of that what you will.

Mango Sling Back Heel Shoes $60 SHOP NOW

& Other Stories Point-Toe Pumps $129 SHOP NOW

Shop Pretty Full Skirts

Aritzia Luminary Poplin Skirt $128 SHOP NOW

Reformation Maia Linen Skirt $198 SHOP NOW

& Other Stories Smock-Waist Midi Skirt $129 SHOP NOW

Prada Full Re-Nylon Skirt $2400 SHOP NOW

Reformation Lucy Skirt $198 SHOP NOW

J.Crew Gwyneth Pleated Skirt $138 $90 SHOP NOW

Staud Eden Skirt $295 SHOP NOW

Free People Lowen Midi Skirt $60 SHOP NOW

L'Agence Clarisa Bias Midi Skirt $285 SHOP NOW