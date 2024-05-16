7 Shoes Everyone Is Wearing With Those Trendy Full Skirts
One of the prettiest trends of the season is full skirts, and I predict its popularity will only grow as summer draws nearer and people ditch the jeans and trousers. Ever since Prada began filling their runways with full midi and maxi skirts last year, the trend has skyrocketed, with countless brands jumping on board.
Given the longer length of full skirts (most are midi or maxi-length), they actually look good with more shoe styles than you'd think, but there are a select few shoe trends this season that all of the full skirt-loving fashion folk are clearly gravitating toward, and yep, you guessed it—I'm here to share those trends with you.
I searched Instagram high and low for full skirt outfits, and there are seven shoe trends I saw them paired with over and over. Some are elegant, some are casual, while some are unexpected. And all of them will take your full-skirt outfits to the next level. So without further ado, here are the shoe trends to wear with full skirts this spring and summer (and probably beyond). Hot tip: Be sure to scroll all the way to the end to shop some of my favorite full skirts.
Mesh Flats
Given how popular mesh flats are right now, it's no surprise that people are wearing them with full skirts. They'll give your full skirts a modern feel.
Red Shoes
Red shoes are still wildly popular, and they look especially chic and elegant when paired with a full skirt.
Mary Janes
Mary Janes with a full skirt is a sweet combination that works for a great many occasions.
Retro Sneakers
Retro sneakers such as Adidas Sambas, Adidas SL 72, and Onitsuka Tiger Mexico 66 are a surprising choice to wear with full skirts, but somehow it works.
Ballet Flats
Like Mary Janes, ballet flats with midi skirts are a sweet ballerina-inspired combination.
Minimalist Sandals
Minimalist sandals go with everything—full skirts included. This pairing is perfect for summer.
Kitten Heels
Of all the shoe trends one can wear with full skirts, kitten heels is the one I see the most often. Make of that what you will.
Shop Pretty Full Skirts
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.
I've Worked It Out—These 6 Shoe Styles Look So Chic With Capri Pants
