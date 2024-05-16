7 Shoes Everyone Is Wearing With Those Trendy Full Skirts

Allyson Payer
By
published

One of the prettiest trends of the season is full skirts, and I predict its popularity will only grow as summer draws nearer and people ditch the jeans and trousers. Ever since Prada began filling their runways with full midi and maxi skirts last year, the trend has skyrocketed, with countless brands jumping on board.

Given the longer length of full skirts (most are midi or maxi-length), they actually look good with more shoe styles than you'd think, but there are a select few shoe trends this season that all of the full skirt-loving fashion folk are clearly gravitating toward, and yep, you guessed it—I'm here to share those trends with you.

I searched Instagram high and low for full skirt outfits, and there are seven shoe trends I saw them paired with over and over. Some are elegant, some are casual, while some are unexpected. And all of them will take your full-skirt outfits to the next level. So without further ado, here are the shoe trends to wear with full skirts this spring and summer (and probably beyond). Hot tip: Be sure to scroll all the way to the end to shop some of my favorite full skirts.

Mesh Flats

Given how popular mesh flats are right now, it's no surprise that people are wearing them with full skirts. They'll give your full skirts a modern feel.

Woman wearing a black top with a white skirt and mesh flats

(Image credit: @slipintostyle)

Britt Ballet Flat
Reformation
Britt Ballet Flats

Madewell Greta Flats
Madewell
The Greta Round Toe Ballet Flat in Mesh

Red Shoes

Red shoes are still wildly popular, and they look especially chic and elegant when paired with a full skirt.

Emili Sindlev wearing a hoodie, black skirt, and red shoes

(Image credit: @emilisindlev)

Hangisi 90 Embellished Satin Pumps
Manolo Blahnik
Hangisi 90 Embellished Satin Pumps

Diva Kitten Heel Pointed Toe Pump
SARTO by Franco Sarto
Diva Kitten Heel Pointed Toe Pumps

Mary Janes

Mary Janes with a full skirt is a sweet combination that works for a great many occasions.

Woman wearing a full skirt with Mary Janes

(Image credit: @eggcanvas)

Patent Effect Faux Leather Mary Janes
Zara
Patent Effect Faux Leather Mary Janes

Reyes Mary Jane
Dolce Vita
Reyes Mary Janes

Retro Sneakers

Retro sneakers such as Adidas Sambas, Adidas SL 72, and Onitsuka Tiger Mexico 66 are a surprising choice to wear with full skirts, but somehow it works.

Woman wearing a jacket and skirt with Adidas Samba sneakers

(Image credit: @emmanuellek_)

Samba Og Suede and Leather-Trimmed Knitted Sneakers
Adidas Originals
Samba OG Suede and Leather-Trimmed Knitted Sneakers

Samba Og Leather-Trimmed Shell Sneakers
Adidas Originals
Samba OG Leather-Trimmed Shell Sneakers

Ballet Flats

Like Mary Janes, ballet flats with midi skirts are a sweet ballerina-inspired combination.

Woman wearing a pleated midi skirt with white ballet flats

(Image credit: @champagnemani)

Rothy's The Ballet Flat
Rothy's
The Ballet Flat

Arissa Woven Ballet Flats
Schutz
Arissa Woven Ballet Flats

Minimalist Sandals

Minimalist sandals go with everything—full skirts included. This pairing is perfect for summer.

Woman wearing a skirt with sandals and a white bag

(Image credit: @anoukyve)

Serenity Bare Sandal
Reformation
Serenity Bare Sandals

Toteme Leather Thong Sandals
Toteme
Leather Thong Sandals

Kitten Heels

Of all the shoe trends one can wear with full skirts, kitten heels is the one I see the most often. Make of that what you will.

Woman wearing a full skirt, matching jacket, and silver kitten heels

(Image credit: @greceghanem)

Sling Back Heel Shoes - Women
Mango
Sling Back Heel Shoes

Point-Toe Pumps
& Other Stories
Point-Toe Pumps

Shop Pretty Full Skirts

Luminary Poplin Skirt
Aritzia
Luminary Poplin Skirt

Maia Linen Skirt
Reformation
Maia Linen Skirt

Smock-Waist Midi Skirt
& Other Stories
Smock-Waist Midi Skirt

Prada Full Re-Nylon Skirt
Prada
Full Re-Nylon Skirt

Lucy Skirt Es
Reformation
Lucy Skirt

Gwyneth Pleated Skirt
J.Crew
Gwyneth Pleated Skirt

Eden Skirt | Navy
Staud
Eden Skirt

Lowen Midi Skirt
Free People
Lowen Midi Skirt

Clarisa Bias Midi Skirt
L'Agence
Clarisa Bias Midi Skirt

Laser Print Midi Skirt Zw Collection
Zara
Laser Print Midi Skirt ZW Collection

