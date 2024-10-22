I've Worked It Out—Knee-High Boots Look Especially Chic Styled With These Skirt Trends

Natalie Munro
By
published
in Features

For me, there's no better time of year than the autumn-to-winter transition. Between the crisp mornings, bright afternoons, and the return of layering, there's no part that I don't adore.

What's more is that, in my books, this period is the best time to wear my favourite outfit combination: A skirt and knee-high boots. Chic and elegant, this timeless outfit pairing imparts a sophisticated silhouette that I can't get enough of. From floor-sweeping maxi skirts to ultra-mini styles, I always find that a knee-high boot is the perfect accompaniment to any skirt that I pull from my wardrobe.

Inspired to make the most of the not-too-hot but not-too-cold climate we're experiencing right now, below I've done the research and tracked down the exact skirt and knee-high boots outfits fashion people are wearing right now. Read on to see what I found.

7 SKIRT AND KNEE-HIGH BOOTS OUTFITS I'M COPYING THIS WINTER

1. DENIM SKIRT + WOOL COAT + KNEE-HIGH BOOTS

Influencer wears a skirt and knee boots.

(Image credit: @sylviemus_)

Style Notes: Denim skirts can sometimes look a little casual, but a sleek knee-high boot entirely transforms the energy. To give your look even more of a lifted feel, style with a chic wool layer and select your boots in a pointed-toe style.

Shop the Look:

Shawl-Collar Wool Jacket
Arket
Shawl-Collar Wool Jacket

Style with black tailored trousers or wear with a pretty pencil skirt.

Denim Skirt
Ralph Lauren
Denim Skirt

This comes in sizes 2—22.

Kitten Heel Boots
Zara
Kitten Heel Boots

Trust me—these won't be in stock for long.

2. PLEATED SKIRT + ROOMY KNIT + KNEE-HIGH BOOTS

Influencer wears a skirt and knee boots.

(Image credit: @kristincabat)

Style Notes: Contrast the hardy energy of a tall knee high boot and pair it with a lightweight pleated skirt. To give your look a wintery edge layer over a v-neck knit and style with a spattering of accessories.

Shop the Look:

Single-Breasted Wool Maxi Coat
& Other Stories
Single-Breasted Wool Maxi Coat

Bundle up in style.

Soft Knit Sweater
Zara
Soft Knit Sweater

Style this over a turtleneck or wear on its own.

Box Pleat Skort With Belt
Zara
Box Pleat Skort With Belt

This also comes in black.

Square-Toe Leather Knee-High Boots
COS
Square-Toe Leather Knee-High Boots

The angular detailing gives these a masculine edge.

3. SUEDE SKIRT + BURGUNDY BOOTS + KNEE-HIGH BOOTS

Influencer wears a skirt and knee boots.

(Image credit: @anoukyve)

Style Notes: In my opinion, suede skirts are a sure-fire way to ensure that your outfit looks elevated and expensive. Lean in to the luxurious energy of supple suede and style a chic knee-grazing skirt with a pair of cherry red boots for an elevated outfit you'll reach for all season.

Shop the Look:

Loose Fit Crewneck
Soft Goat
Loose Fit Crewneck

Soft Goat's cashmere is some of the cosiest I've ever tried.

Suede Midi Skirt With Belt Loops
Massimo Dutti
Suede Midi Skirt With Belt Loops

These are well on their way to selling out.

Gaelle Knee Boot
Reformation
Gaelle Knee Boot

Style with a suede skirt or pair with a black mini.

4. TAILORED SKIRT + TRENCH COAT + KNEE-HIGH BOOTS

Influencer wears a skirt and knee boots.

(Image credit: @iliridakrasniqi)

Style Notes: The runways have spoken and sleek, office-inspired style is trending hard this winter. The easiest way to ensure a polished silhouette, style a neatly tailored skirt with knee boots and a wool coat for an elegant ensemble any editor would happily step into.

Shop the Look:

Merino Wool Turtleneck Top
COS
Merino Wool Turtleneck Top

This also comes in eight other shades.

Belted Manteco Wool Coat - Women | Mango United Kingdom
Mango
Belted Manteco Wool Coat - Women | Mango United Kingdom

This comes in sizes XXS to 4XL.

Checked Midi Skirt With Belt
Zara
Checked Midi Skirt With Belt

Style with knee boots or pair with pointed-toe slingbacks.

Knee-High Leather Boots
H&M
Knee-High Leather Boots

Style with right and a dress or wear with bare legs.

5. MINISKIRT SET + KNEE-HIGH BOOTS

Influencer wears a skirt and knee boots.

(Image credit: @immegii)

Style Notes: Make your miniskirt feel all-the-more elevated by shopping a style that corresponds with a matching top or jacket. In a fresh cream shade this outfit is easy to style with a wide range of shoe colours, but I prefer a light suede style to lean into the fresh colour palette.

Shop the Look:

Tweed Jacket With Buttons - Women | Mango United Kingdom
Mango
Tweed Jacket With Buttons

Style this on its own or layer it over a turtleneck.

Tweed Miniskirt - Women | Mango United Kingdom
Mango
Tweed Miniskirt

The fresh cream colour is so easy to slip into a capsual wardrobe.

Silent D, Ivy Knee-High Boots
Silent D
Ivy Knee-High Boots

The suede fashion trend is taking off this winter.

6. MAXI SKIRT + CARDIGAN + KNEE-HIGH BOOTS

Influencer wears a maxi skirt

(Image credit: @frannfyne)

Style Notes: In my opinion, there are few items that can compete with the chicness of a floor-grazing maxi skirt. Whilst the weather remains chilly style with knee-high boots and layer over a wooly cardigan for a cosy ensemble you'll feel your best in.

Shop the Look:

Kaia V-Neck Wool Cardigan | Verbena
Toast
Kaia V-Neck Wool Cardigan

Style with a skirt or pair with your favourite jeans.

Asos Edition Premium Heavy Weight Textured Jersey Column Maxi Skirt Co-Ord in Chocolate
Asos
Heavy Weight Jersey Column Maxi Skirt

The chocolate brown colour trend is taking off this winter.

Pilcro Tall Moto Boots
Pilcro
Tall Moto Boots

Shop these before they're gone.

7. SILK SKIRT + SUEDE BOOTS + KNEE-HIGH BOOTS

Influencer wears a skirt and boots.

(Image credit: @marina_torres)

Style Notes: Any fashion person knows that a pretty silk skirt is worth its weight in gold. Whilst it's versatile enough to style with trainers and heels, I think the chic skirt looks at its best when worn with a classic knee high suede boots.

Shop the Look:

Pure Merino Wool Crew Neck Jumper
Marks & Spencer
Pure Merino Wool Crew Neck Jumper

This comes in sizes 6—24.

Satin Long Skirt - Women | Mango United Kingdom
Mango
Satin Long Skirt

Style with a boat neck top for a chic evening-ready look.

Split Suede Heeled Boots
Zara
Split Suede Heeled Boots

These are already on their way to selling out.

Natalie Munro
Natalie Munro
News Writer

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Having worked in the fashion industry since her time at university—where she obtained a BA in Journalism from University of the Arts London, Natalie's experience spans journalistic and styling roles. In the early stages of her career Natalie predominately worked on editorial shoots for fashion publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK, before moving into journalism roles.

On completion of her degree she interned in the editorial team at British Vogue and later went on to freelance for the publication. Here, she developed her interest in reporting on the latest fashion news and trends. Inspired by the dynamic nature of the industry, Natalie went on to write for other lifestyle and fashion brands and publications before taking on the role as News Writer for Who What Wear.

With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Focusing on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion, Natalie reports on a daily basis, ensuring that she remains ahead of the trends. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸