I've Worked It Out—Knee-High Boots Look Especially Chic Styled With These Skirt Trends
For me, there's no better time of year than the autumn-to-winter transition. Between the crisp mornings, bright afternoons, and the return of layering, there's no part that I don't adore.
What's more is that, in my books, this period is the best time to wear my favourite outfit combination: A skirt and knee-high boots. Chic and elegant, this timeless outfit pairing imparts a sophisticated silhouette that I can't get enough of. From floor-sweeping maxi skirts to ultra-mini styles, I always find that a knee-high boot is the perfect accompaniment to any skirt that I pull from my wardrobe.
Inspired to make the most of the not-too-hot but not-too-cold climate we're experiencing right now, below I've done the research and tracked down the exact skirt and knee-high boots outfits fashion people are wearing right now. Read on to see what I found.
7 SKIRT AND KNEE-HIGH BOOTS OUTFITS I'M COPYING THIS WINTER
1. DENIM SKIRT + WOOL COAT + KNEE-HIGH BOOTS
Style Notes: Denim skirts can sometimes look a little casual, but a sleek knee-high boot entirely transforms the energy. To give your look even more of a lifted feel, style with a chic wool layer and select your boots in a pointed-toe style.
Shop the Look:
Style with black tailored trousers or wear with a pretty pencil skirt.
2. PLEATED SKIRT + ROOMY KNIT + KNEE-HIGH BOOTS
Style Notes: Contrast the hardy energy of a tall knee high boot and pair it with a lightweight pleated skirt. To give your look a wintery edge layer over a v-neck knit and style with a spattering of accessories.
Shop the Look:
3. SUEDE SKIRT + BURGUNDY BOOTS + KNEE-HIGH BOOTS
Style Notes: In my opinion, suede skirts are a sure-fire way to ensure that your outfit looks elevated and expensive. Lean in to the luxurious energy of supple suede and style a chic knee-grazing skirt with a pair of cherry red boots for an elevated outfit you'll reach for all season.
Shop the Look:
4. TAILORED SKIRT + TRENCH COAT + KNEE-HIGH BOOTS
Style Notes: The runways have spoken and sleek, office-inspired style is trending hard this winter. The easiest way to ensure a polished silhouette, style a neatly tailored skirt with knee boots and a wool coat for an elegant ensemble any editor would happily step into.
Shop the Look:
5. MINISKIRT SET + KNEE-HIGH BOOTS
Style Notes: Make your miniskirt feel all-the-more elevated by shopping a style that corresponds with a matching top or jacket. In a fresh cream shade this outfit is easy to style with a wide range of shoe colours, but I prefer a light suede style to lean into the fresh colour palette.
Shop the Look:
6. MAXI SKIRT + CARDIGAN + KNEE-HIGH BOOTS
Style Notes: In my opinion, there are few items that can compete with the chicness of a floor-grazing maxi skirt. Whilst the weather remains chilly style with knee-high boots and layer over a wooly cardigan for a cosy ensemble you'll feel your best in.
Shop the Look:
The chocolate brown colour trend is taking off this winter.
7. SILK SKIRT + SUEDE BOOTS + KNEE-HIGH BOOTS
Style Notes: Any fashion person knows that a pretty silk skirt is worth its weight in gold. Whilst it's versatile enough to style with trainers and heels, I think the chic skirt looks at its best when worn with a classic knee high suede boots.
Shop the Look:
