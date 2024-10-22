I've Worked It Out—Knee-High Boots Look Especially Chic Styled With These Skirt Trends

For me, there's no better time of year than the autumn-to-winter transition. Between the crisp mornings, bright afternoons, and the return of layering, there's no part that I don't adore.

What's more is that, in my books, this period is the best time to wear my favourite outfit combination: A skirt and knee-high boots. Chic and elegant, this timeless outfit pairing imparts a sophisticated silhouette that I can't get enough of. From floor-sweeping maxi skirts to ultra-mini styles, I always find that a knee-high boot is the perfect accompaniment to any skirt that I pull from my wardrobe.

Inspired to make the most of the not-too-hot but not-too-cold climate we're experiencing right now, below I've done the research and tracked down the exact skirt and knee-high boots outfits fashion people are wearing right now. Read on to see what I found.

7 SKIRT AND KNEE-HIGH BOOTS OUTFITS I'M COPYING THIS WINTER

1. DENIM SKIRT + WOOL COAT + KNEE-HIGH BOOTS

Style Notes: Denim skirts can sometimes look a little casual, but a sleek knee-high boot entirely transforms the energy. To give your look even more of a lifted feel, style with a chic wool layer and select your boots in a pointed-toe style.

Shop the Look:

Arket Shawl-Collar Wool Jacket £169 SHOP NOW Style with black tailored trousers or wear with a pretty pencil skirt.

Ralph Lauren Denim Skirt £139 SHOP NOW This comes in sizes 2—22.

Zara Kitten Heel Boots £60 SHOP NOW Trust me—these won't be in stock for long.

2. PLEATED SKIRT + ROOMY KNIT + KNEE-HIGH BOOTS

Style Notes: Contrast the hardy energy of a tall knee high boot and pair it with a lightweight pleated skirt. To give your look a wintery edge layer over a v-neck knit and style with a spattering of accessories.

Shop the Look:

& Other Stories Single-Breasted Wool Maxi Coat £295 SHOP NOW Bundle up in style.

Zara Soft Knit Sweater £33 SHOP NOW Style this over a turtleneck or wear on its own.

Zara Box Pleat Skort With Belt £30 SHOP NOW This also comes in black.

COS Square-Toe Leather Knee-High Boots £270 SHOP NOW The angular detailing gives these a masculine edge.

3. SUEDE SKIRT + BURGUNDY BOOTS + KNEE-HIGH BOOTS

Style Notes: In my opinion, suede skirts are a sure-fire way to ensure that your outfit looks elevated and expensive. Lean in to the luxurious energy of supple suede and style a chic knee-grazing skirt with a pair of cherry red boots for an elevated outfit you'll reach for all season.

Shop the Look:

Soft Goat Loose Fit Crewneck £385 SHOP NOW Soft Goat's cashmere is some of the cosiest I've ever tried.

Massimo Dutti Suede Midi Skirt With Belt Loops £199 SHOP NOW These are well on their way to selling out.

Reformation Gaelle Knee Boot £548 SHOP NOW Style with a suede skirt or pair with a black mini.

4. TAILORED SKIRT + TRENCH COAT + KNEE-HIGH BOOTS

Style Notes: The runways have spoken and sleek, office-inspired style is trending hard this winter. The easiest way to ensure a polished silhouette, style a neatly tailored skirt with knee boots and a wool coat for an elegant ensemble any editor would happily step into.

Shop the Look:

COS Merino Wool Turtleneck Top £55 SHOP NOW This also comes in eight other shades.

Mango Belted Manteco Wool Coat - Women | Mango United Kingdom £170 SHOP NOW This comes in sizes XXS to 4XL.

Zara Checked Midi Skirt With Belt £46 SHOP NOW Style with knee boots or pair with pointed-toe slingbacks.

H&M Knee-High Leather Boots £140 SHOP NOW Style with right and a dress or wear with bare legs.

5. MINISKIRT SET + KNEE-HIGH BOOTS

Style Notes: Make your miniskirt feel all-the-more elevated by shopping a style that corresponds with a matching top or jacket. In a fresh cream shade this outfit is easy to style with a wide range of shoe colours, but I prefer a light suede style to lean into the fresh colour palette.

Shop the Look:

Mango Tweed Jacket With Buttons £90 SHOP NOW Style this on its own or layer it over a turtleneck.

Mango Tweed Miniskirt £46 SHOP NOW The fresh cream colour is so easy to slip into a capsual wardrobe.

Silent D Ivy Knee-High Boots £240 SHOP NOW The suede fashion trend is taking off this winter.

6. MAXI SKIRT + CARDIGAN + KNEE-HIGH BOOTS

Style Notes: In my opinion, there are few items that can compete with the chicness of a floor-grazing maxi skirt. Whilst the weather remains chilly style with knee-high boots and layer over a wooly cardigan for a cosy ensemble you'll feel your best in.

Shop the Look:

Toast Kaia V-Neck Wool Cardigan £155 SHOP NOW Style with a skirt or pair with your favourite jeans.

Asos Heavy Weight Jersey Column Maxi Skirt £45 SHOP NOW The chocolate brown colour trend is taking off this winter.

Pilcro Tall Moto Boots £160 SHOP NOW Shop these before they're gone.

7. SILK SKIRT + SUEDE BOOTS + KNEE-HIGH BOOTS

Style Notes: Any fashion person knows that a pretty silk skirt is worth its weight in gold. Whilst it's versatile enough to style with trainers and heels, I think the chic skirt looks at its best when worn with a classic knee high suede boots.

Shop the Look:

Marks & Spencer Pure Merino Wool Crew Neck Jumper £35 SHOP NOW This comes in sizes 6—24.

Mango Satin Long Skirt £50 SHOP NOW Style with a boat neck top for a chic evening-ready look.