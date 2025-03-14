Amal Clooney Just Wore the Only Denim Trend That Could Disrupt Skinny Jeans' Resurgence

Like it or not, skinny jeans have come clawing their way back into style. The jeans I wore almost exclusively circa 2009 have their fair share of detractors in 2025, but there's certainly a time and a place for them. For instance, I still like wearing skinny jeans with knee-high boots because the slim silhouette is so easy to tuck into tall shoes. However, if they're not for you, I know you'll be delighted to see how Amal Clooney just styled the denim trend that's disrupting skinny jeans' resurgence.

Amal was just photographed in Los Angeles wearing the antithesis of skinny jeans: baggy wide-leg jeans. Her pants featured an ultra-high waist which she complemented with a cropped blazer. Don't you love it when an outfit has the perfect proportions? I know I do. Jennifer Lopez and Suki Waterhouse are just a couple of the celebrities who are on board with the same popular denim trend that Amal just wore. Scroll down to see how Amal styled it and shop for similar styles.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Shop Baggy, Wide-Leg Jeans

Mother the Ditcher Roller Zip Skimp Jeans $258 SHOP NOW I've been wearing Mother jeans for nearly a decade.

Rag & Bone Featherweight Sofie High Rise Wide Jeans $278 SHOP NOW Don't sleep on Rag & Bone jeans.

H&M Baggy High Jeans $30 SHOP NOW The price is right.

Good American Wide Leg Solution Jeans £175 SHOP NOW