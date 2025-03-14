Amal Clooney Just Wore the Only Denim Trend That Could Disrupt Skinny Jeans' Resurgence
Like it or not, skinny jeans have come clawing their way back into style. The jeans I wore almost exclusively circa 2009 have their fair share of detractors in 2025, but there's certainly a time and a place for them. For instance, I still like wearing skinny jeans with knee-high boots because the slim silhouette is so easy to tuck into tall shoes. However, if they're not for you, I know you'll be delighted to see how Amal Clooney just styled the denim trend that's disrupting skinny jeans' resurgence.
Amal was just photographed in Los Angeles wearing the antithesis of skinny jeans: baggy wide-leg jeans. Her pants featured an ultra-high waist which she complemented with a cropped blazer. Don't you love it when an outfit has the perfect proportions? I know I do. Jennifer Lopez and Suki Waterhouse are just a couple of the celebrities who are on board with the same popular denim trend that Amal just wore. Scroll down to see how Amal styled it and shop for similar styles.
Erin got her start as a Who What Wear intern over 14 years ago—back when the site only published a single story per day. (Who What Wear has since increased that number twentyfold.) She graduated magna cum laude from USC, which is how she ended up moving to Los Angeles from her hometown of San Diego. In college, she also interned at Refinery29, where she was promoted to editorial assistant and then assistant editor. After nearly three years at R29, she came back to WWW in 2016, where she currently holds the title of Associate Director of Fashion News (as well as the unofficial title of resident royal expert—in case you haven't noticed her numerous Kate and Meghan stories). She spends her days trying to incorporate her idols, Anna Wintour and Roger Federer, into as many stories as possible.