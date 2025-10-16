Step Aside, Blue and Black Jeans—All the It Girls Are Wearing This Unexpected Denim Color in 2025

Welcome to The Great Try-On—our digest of everything you'll need for your most stylish season yet. There's a chill in the air, and accordingly, we identified the ultimate fall capsule wardrobe, which consists of six practical yet trend-forward hero items. A few of our editors tried on each of these versatile wardrobe builders so that you can see how they actually look IRL. We built individual stories around the six categories we're highlighting, and for each, you will see some of your favorite brands, fresh styling tricks, and outfit ideas aplenty. From the denim trend people are trading blue jeans for to the sweater style of the season, we hope that these photos and the candid reviews of each item will help you shop for a fall wardrobe filled with essentials and of-the-moment pieces you'll wear this season and beyond.
When it comes to fall fashion, one of the first things that comes to mind is likely jeans—specifically, what are the denim trends and how are we styling them? For fall 2025, the number one denim trend by far is actually a denim color trend: khaki jeans. The beauty of this trend is how unexpected it is. Khaki jeans probably weren't even on your radar a year or so ago, but the neutral wash is suddenly everywhere. We've been spotting it on influencers and celebrities on a daily basis this season, and it's becoming more popular by the minute. Accordingly, brands are releasing khaki jeans at lightning speed, which are selling out at an equal pace. Scroll on to see how the trending denim style looks on, get the first-person feedback from our editor models, and shop the exact khaki jeans they wore (along with the rest of their outfits).
Want to try the khaki jeans trend but don't know where to start? Well, if you prefer baggy jeans, this 7 for All Mankind pair should probably be in your Nordstrom cart. Get all of the details, and see them on our senior fashion and social editor, Tara, below.
Tara's take on the jeans:"Everyone who knows me knows that I never really gravitate toward jeans. But this 7 for All Mankind pair made me realize perhaps I just wasn’t thinking about how much fun can be had in khaki jeans. This color was warm but also had a worn-in feel that was reminiscent to something you’d find while thrifting, which I am really drawn to. I also loved the silhouette; it hugged my hips and butt just right while also giving me a good amount of space at the legs that didn’t feel too billowy or big. I also really loved how this color works so well with something punchy like red. I feel like it’s an underrated neutral to wear with your bolder pieces that doesn’t feel as obvious as black or navy."
Styling tips: A very fall 2025 way to style khaki jeans is with a plaid shirt tied around the waist. There's a hint of a '90s grunge vibe, but the outfit still looks modern and fresh. And while you could certainly style khaki jeans with other neutrals, there's a lot to be said for the bold primary colors they're paired with here. The perfect finishing touch is a pair of wallet-friendly Dr. Martens mules.
What sets the 7 for All Mankind Tess jeans apart is the flattering twisted-seam detail. That along with the authentic faded wash of the 100%-cotton jeans makes them a worthy investment for your fall wardrobe. Believe us—you'll wear them often.
Proenza Schouler
Bronwen Plaid Shirt
& Other Stories
Crewneck T-Shirt
Nordstrom
Long Sleeve Crewneck T-Shirt
7 For All Mankind
Tess Twisted Seam Jeans
Dr. Martens
San Mules
Open Edit
Pendant Slider Necklace
If you're a fan of the barrel-leg denim trend, you're definitely going to want to see the pair of Pistola khaki jeans our associate shopping editor Audry tried on. Scroll on to do so.
Audry's take on the jeans: "I’m going to share something shocking: I don’t currently own a single pair of jeans. I’m loyal to dresses and skirts. (Although, recently I did buy a pair of capris that I’ve been living in.) So trying jeans—khaki ones at that—was extremely new territory for me. Still, khaki denim has emerged as an unexpected, defining trend of 2025. It’s polarizing, but Still Here’s khaki Sport Jeans have been all over many editors’ feeds. I tried a pair from L.A. label Pistola: mid-rise, non-stretch, straight-leg, with a relaxed fit. Surprisingly wearable."
Styling tips: When we picture the perfect elegant fall outfit, it looks something like this. The brown suede coat added to the richness of the look, and the red sweater (worn as a scarf) provided an eye-catching pop of color. Last, just add ankle boots, which is a fall mantra for many.
These relaxed-fitting Pistola jeans have been selling out across the internet for a reason: They're classic, but the bow-shaped leg makes them feel forward. And with a 29-inch inseam length, there's a good chance you won't need to get them hemmed—even if you're on the petite side.
Theory
Reese Suede Coat
LOULOU DE SAISON
Bruzzi Sweater
Pistola
Lexi Bowed Jeans
Vince
Simone Booties
The beauty of the khaki-jeans trend is that it's so popular this season you can find it in whichever silhouette you prefer. If it's wide-leg, this Nic+Zoe pair could be exactly what you're looking for. Get all the details and see the jeans IRL on our branded content editor Aniyah below.
Aniyah's take on the jeans: "All in favor of jeans that feel like comfy activewear, please say 'aye.' As a girl on the go, I love a pair of jeans that looks like denim but feels good enough to work out in. For fall, I'm swapping my white jeans for khaki, and this is the pair I'm going for. If you fall on the taller side (5'5" and above), the jeans are a bit cropped due to the kick flare, so keep your shoes in mind when styling. While I wore them with an open-toe heel, I plan to wear tall boots over them during the colder months for that equestrian look."
Styling tips: Khaki jeans tend to be a bit casual, but if you pair them with something sleek, such as a leather shirt-jacket, they instantly look more polished. With the jacket, a lightweight V-neck sweater, and kitten-heel flip-flops, you have the perfect outfit for those 60-degree fall days.
The standout feature of this particular pair of khaki jeans is the comfort level. With the wide-leg fit and stretch denim fabric, you have jeans you could easily wear all day (or even work out in, as Aniyah mentioned). Plus, the ankle-length inseam means whatever shoes you choose to wear with them will be on display.
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater arts. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.