Milan Just Called the 7 Trends Everyone Will Adopt in Spring 2025

Now that the style set has packed up its things and headed to Paris to close out fashion month, let's sit down and discuss everything we just saw at Milan Fashion Week for the spring/summer 2025 season. The French capital may loom large, but over the past few seasons, Milan has quietly risen in the ranks as *the* fashion destination to pay attention to. This season, the city's influence can no longer be denied. All week, insiders were abuzz about the season-defining Prada show, Max Mara's expert styling, Bottega Veneta's joyful whimsy, Ferragamo's light-as-air collection, and so much more because the shows gave us plenty to discuss and dissect. In essence, Milan is the moment.

This season furthered the vision of the new Gucci under Creative Director Sabato De Sarno and brought with it a slew of sophisticated handbags that we've already earmarked for potential It status. It's not only Gucci marking a refreshing new chapter in Milanese fashion—it's also the rebrands that Maximilian Davis and Matthieu Blazy are bringing to Ferragamo and Bottega Veneta respectively. The first looks at spring 2025 are already exciting us, and below, you'll find the seven most important trends to know about now.

So Sporty

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight/Boss; Launchmetrics Spotlight/The Attico; Launchmetrics Spotlight/Bottega Veneta; Launchmetrics Spotlight/N.21)

The Milan shows tend to surprise us with at least one fresh trend, and this season, designers were unanimous on a single front: the sporty anorak jacket. Whether they were styled over evening dresses at Prada, Boss, and The Attico, or married to practical trousers, these ready-for-anything shell jackets were easily the most important takeaway from the week. As the worlds of sports and fashion become ever more intwined, these are the next key pieces to know.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight/Bottega Veneta)

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight/Boss)

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight/The Attico)

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight/N.21)

A Touch of Butter

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight/Max Mara; Launchmetrics Spotlight/Jil Sander; Launchmetrics Spotlight/Fendi)

There was an overall sense of lightness throughout the color palette this season. Icy blue, soft powder pink, and watery green were all hyper-present, but it was none other than pale yellow that took the lead. Whether they came in the form of cardigan sets at Fendi, leather separates at Jil Sander, or sheer knits at Del Core, it is clear these buttery hues will be on everyone's spring shopping lists.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight/Max Mara)

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight/Fendi)

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight/Jil Sander)

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight/Del Core)

The Roaring '20s

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight/The Attico; Launchmetrics Spotlight/Alberta Ferretti; Launchmetrics Spotlight/Sportmax; Launchmetrics Spotlight/Fendi)

During the post-pandemic era, there was a lot of talk about the 2020s being the next "roaring '20s," where nightlife and the eveningwear to accompany it would take center stage. According to the Milanese runways, that prophecy is arriving quite literally in the form of flapper-style dresses that feature drop waists, sheer fabrics, and intricate beading for a fresh take on Prohibition-era dressing.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight/Fendi)

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight/The Attico)

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight/Sportmax)

The Demise of Baggy Pants

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight/Boss; Launchmetrics Spotlight/Tod's; Launchmetrics Spotlight/Marni; Launchmetrics Spotlight/Prada)

For the past several seasons, we've noticed the roots of a skinny-pant comeback, and this season, it's really taken hold. Like it or not, the era of big, baggy pants may be coming to an end, or at least, the spring collections indicated the pendulum is shifting all the way back toward slim fits. For Prada, that meant ribbed leggings finished with leather belts and classic shirting. At Tod's and Sportmax, it took the form of slim-fit trousers that pool and flare out right at the ankle. One thing is clear: Skinny pants are rearing their heads again, so consider this your six-month warning, and don't be surprised to see them hitting the market again come March.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight/Prada)

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight/Sportmax)

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight/Tod's)

Pretty in Punk

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight/Bally; Launchmetrics Spotlight/Prada; Gucci)

The Prada show naturally sets a number of trends that the rest of the industry follows (just look at what's happening right now with canvas wax jackets), and one theme Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons backed in a big way was punk. That took the form of distressed leather punctuated by rings, studs, and grommets as well as pencil skirts suspended by tough belts. Elsewhere in Milan, we saw moto-inspired leather skirting at Gucci and tough leather vests hidden underneath smart suiting at Bally.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight/Prada)

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight/Bally)

(Image credit: Gucci)

Flowing Frocks

(Image credit: Gucci; Launchmetrics Spotlight/Bottega Veneta; Launchmetrics Spotlight/Ferrari)

While sporty and punk influences peppered the shows, the overall tone in Milan remained one of sophistication and elegance. Designers added another piece to their idea of a distinguished woman's wardrobe—the cape dress. Models at Gucci, Ferragamo, and Ferrari walked with trails of fabric floating behind them and beautiful draping at the shoulders that created an ultra-sophisticated effect.

(Image credit: Gucci)

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight/Ferrari)

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight/Ferragamo)

At Sea

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight/Ermanno Scervino; Launchmetrics Spotlight/Marni; Launchmetrics Spotlight/Prada; Launchmetrics Spotlight/Moschino)

Call it the old money aesthetic or the evolution of quiet luxury, but Milan presented us with a certain nautical theme this season that nods to the lifestyles of the ultra-wealthy who charter their yachts around the Mediterranean each summer. Designers imagined this in both overt and subtle ways in everything from Moschino's sailor-printed tees to Prada's navy striped knits.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight/Prada)

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight/Moschino)