Scusa?! 6 Shockingly-Good Street Style Trends From Milan Fashion Week

What capital would you consider the chicest in the world? Well, by all accounts, Milan has every other city beat. Sure, nowhere else do people dress like they do in New York (we'll give them that). Even London has its fair share of cool brands coming out of the city. Nevertheless, Milan is the metropolis that influences what matters most. After all, some of the biggest luxury houses in the world show at Milan Fashion Week! Prada? Bottega Veneta? Ferragamo? Check, check, check. But the style inspiration doesn't stop at the runway. Long before trends blow up online, they'll be spotted first in the streets of Milan. We'd go so far as to state that some of the best street style looks during fashion month don't come from Paris but from Milan (sorry, francophiles).

Did you say "scusa?" out loud? You'll want to keep scrolling. In an effort to prove this city's superiority, we've scoured hundreds of street-style images in search of proof that this crowd is already wearing some of the season's biggest trends. Ahead, you'll find a breakdown of six fall trends that were present in all the best street style looks from Milan Fashion Week for Spring/Summer 2025. Plus, we included some fall shopping recommendations, should you conclude that you must channel your inner Italian. If these looks don't convince you that Milan is the only fashion capital that matters, then just wait until these trends come to a zip code closer to you.

1. Corporate Geeks

Milan Fashion Week spring 2025 street style photo of a woman wearing geek chic trend in the form of a tan turtleneck, black pleated skirt, black stockings and black tabi toe shoes

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Unless you've been living off the grid, chances are you've already seen the "geek chic" or "office siren" aesthetic at some point in your feed. But what you might not know is that these two trends were first brought to fruition by Italian brands such as Miu Miu and Gucci. Considering these trends' origins, it's only fitting to see the Milanese style set give its signature spin to them this season by pairing them together. No workwear staple was off-limits when it came to making them a little weirder (in a good way). Preppy pleated skirts were paired with menswear ties and Maison Margiela Tabi Flats. Gray suits were made a bit sultrier by opting for low-cut blouses and Bayonetta-style eyewear. Each street-style look proved that being an office geek can look good if you get your styling notes from the Milanese.

Keep scrolling to see more examples of this street-style trend during Milan Fashion Week.

Milan Fashion Week spring 2025 street style photo of a woman wearing geek chic trend with eyewear and red draped top

(Image credit: Szymon Brzóska/The Style Stalker)

Milan Fashion Week spring 2025 street style photo of a woman wearing geek chic trend in the form of a gray blazer and matching skirt with a white button-down shirt and black tie and black pumps

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Milan Fashion Week spring 2025 street style photo of a woman wearing geek chic trend in the form of a gray blazer and gray trousers with a white collar shirt, black vest, and black boots

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Milan Fashion Week spring 2025 street style photo of a woman wearing geek chic trend in the form of a leather jacket layered over a white shirt styled with a black tie and black mini skirt

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Milan Fashion Week spring 2025 street style photo of a woman wearing the geek chic trend in the form of a low cut white shirt and gray blazer with black pumps and a black bag

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Shop the Street Style Trend:

H&M Single-Breasted Blazer
H&M
Single-Breasted Blazer

Miu Miu Oval Optical Glasses
Miu Miu
Oval Optical Glasses

J.Crew Garçon Classic Shirt in Cotton Poplin
J.Crew
Garçon Classic Shirt

Marge Sherwood Soft Leather Shoulder Bag

Marge Sherwood
Soft Leather Shoulder Bag

Mode Mischief Studios Slice Pleat Midi Skirt
Mode Mischief Studios
Slice Pleat Midi Skirt

Maison Margiela Tabi Mary Jane Flat
Maison Margiela
Tabi Mary Jane Flat

2. Wine, Per favore!

Milan Fashion Week spring 2025 street style photo of a woman wearing the wine red color trend

(Image credit: Szymon Brzóska/The Style Stalker)

While Milan may not be the gastronomic region known for winemaking, that didn't stop the style set from wearing varying shades of wine. Although one might assume that this color trend can be traced to the cultural love of wine within Italy's borders, that's not the case (at least entirely). We first saw merlot, bordeaux, and even light eggplant surface last spring when fashion houses showed their fall collections—specifically, Gucci, Versace, and Bottega Veneta. Since then, we've seen shade splash off the runway into the streets as it was seemingly the color of choice to wear to S/S 25 runway shows. However, there was one singular way we saw this shade styled as it came in every form, from sculptured blazes to sultry blouses to shiny patent leather slingbacks. But no matter how the Milanese chose to wear this color this season, it left us wanting to ask for another glass of wine.

Keep scrolling to see more examples of this street-style trend during Milan Fashion Week...

Milan Fashion Week spring 2025 street style photo of a woman wearing the wine red color trend

(Image credit: Edward Berthelot/Getty Images)

Milan Fashion Week spring 2025 street style photo of a woman wearing the wine red color trend

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Milan Fashion Week spring 2025 street style photo of a woman wearing the wine red color trend

(Image credit: Szymon Brzóska/The Style Stalker)

Milan Fashion Week spring 2025 street style photo of a woman wearing the wine red color trend

(Image credit: Szymon Brzóska/The Style Stalker)

Milan Fashion Week spring 2025 street style photo of a woman wearing the wine red color trend

(Image credit: Szymon Brzóska/The Style Stalker)

Shop the Street Style Trend:

Staud Canal Merino Wool Turtleneck Top
STAUD
Canal Turtleneck Top

Zara Basic Knit Mini Skirt
ZARA
Basic Knit Mini Skirt

Steve Madden Lucid Burgundy
STEVE MADDEN
Lucid Boots

The Frankie Shop Daria Wool Coat in Burgundy
The Frankie Shop
Daria Wool Coat

Saint Laurent Le 5 à 7 in Patent Leather
Saint Laurent
Le 5 à 7 in Patent Leather

& Other Stories Mohair-Blend Jumper
& Other Stories
Mohair-Blend Jumper

3. Bling Bling

Milan fashion week spring 2025 street style photo of Solange wearing oversized jewelry with a black sweater, sheer black skirt, and black furry heels

(Image credit: Getty Images/Valentina Frugiuele)

You don't have to be steeped in fashion history to know that some of the most famous Italian fashion houses (e.g., Versace or Gucci) became known for their bolder and often bling-forward approach to design. Therefore, it's unsurprising that we saw the Milanese style set take a similar approach to accessorizing this season. Leaning fully into the maximalist territory, looks not only featured a ton of oversized jewelry, but often bigger pieces were styled together. It was as if the assignment was to make sure every surface on the body had something shiny on it—chunky silver and gold necklaces were worn together, mismatched bangles were stacked to the brim, and even ponytails were adorned with metal hair ties. Whatever the historical definition of "bling bling" was before, the street-style looks from Milan this season changed the term's meaning.

Keep scrolling to see more examples of this street-style trend during Milan Fashion Week...

Milan fashion week spring 2025 street style photo of a woman wearing oversized jewelry trend

(Image credit: Getty Images/Alena Zakirova)

Milan fashion week spring 2025 street style photo of a woman wearing oversized jewelry trend

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Milan fashion week spring 2025 street style photo of a woman wearing oversized jewelry trend

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Milan fashion week spring 2025 street style photo of a Normani wearing oversized jewelry trend

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Milan fashion week spring 2025 street style photo of a woman wearing oversized jewelry trend

(Image credit: Szymon Brzóska/The Style Stalker)

Shop the Street Style Trend:

Lié Studio The Elly Beaded Necklace
Lié Studio
The Elly Beaded Necklace

Supernova Ring
JENNY BIRD
Supernova Ring

By Adina Eden Indented Curved Wide Bangle Bracelet
By Adina Eden
Indented Curved Bangle

Alexis Bittar Wide Molten Bangle Bracelet
Alexis Bittar
Wide Molten Bangle

Heaven Mayhem Aria Silver Earrings
Heaven Mayhem
Aria Silver Earrings

LELET NY Dome Glossy Pony Hair Cuff
LELET NY
Dome Pony Hair Cuff

4. Dramatic Necklines

Milan fashion week spring 2025 street style photo of a woman wearing funnel neck trend

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

One thing you have to give to Italian women is that they're "così elegante"—case in point: the wide adoption of dramatic necklines this season. It wasn't that we saw one specific neckline reign supreme on the streets of Milan this season, so much as it was all about embracing more sophisticated silhouettes altogether. Clearly, the Milanese had screenshots of Bottega Veneta, Fendi, and Prada's F/W 24 collections saved on their phones as we saw them shuffle around the city with every type of statement neckline imaginable—from crisp white blouses with rolled-collar necklines to nipped-waist blazers with funnel necks to bright-orange mohair capes. No matter if the neckline aired on the relaxed side or structured, the drama of each look was undeniable.

Keep scrolling to see more examples of this street-style trend during Milan Fashion Week...

Milan fashion week spring 2025 street style photo of a woman wearing draped neckline trend

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Milan fashion week spring 2025 street style photo of a woman wearing funnel neck trend

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Milan fashion week spring 2025 street style photo of a woman wearing draped cape neckline trend

(Image credit: Getty Images/Raimonda Kulikauskiene)

Milan fashion week spring 2025 street style photo of a woman wearing funnel neck trend

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Milan fashion week spring 2025 street style photo of a woman wearing funnel neck trend

(Image credit: Szymon Brzóska/The Style Stalker)

Shop the Street Style Trend:

Remain Bonded Leather Jacket
REMAIN
Bonded Leather Jacket

& Other Stories High-Collar Trench Coat
& Other Stories
High-Collar Trench Coat

Zara Collection Tailored Blazer
ZARA
Tailored Blazer

Carven Wool Blend Midi Dress
Carven
Wool Blend Midi Dress

COS Wool-Blend Cape
COS
Wool-Blend Cape

Mulberry X Rejina Pyo Draped Knit Top
Mulberry X Rejina Pyo
Draped Knit Top

5. Over-the-Knee Boots

Milan

(Image credit: Szymon Brzóska/The Style Stalker)

Let's be honest: no shoe trend is genuinely trending until it's been worn in a few different cities. Sure, we love cool shoes just as much as the next girl. But are they worth it if you can't walk on a cobblestone street to the closest café in them? Probably not. However, based on the street style images from Milan Fashion Week, we can safely say that over-the-knee boots will be one of the fall's biggest footwear trends. While we'll admit that this taller shape can be tricker to style, in true Milanese fashion, they made it look effortless. Often, we saw the style set take cues from Fendi's F/W 24 runway collection by pairing their over-the-knee boots with sweater dresses, tailored pencil skirts, and wrap dresses. It was a master class on removing the melodrama of adopting one of the more "difficult" fall boot trends.

Keep scrolling to see more examples of this street-style trend during Milan Fashion Week...

Milan Fashion Week spring 2025 street style photo of a woman wearing the over the knee boot trend

(Image credit: Szymon Brzóska/The Style Stalker)

Milan Fashion Week spring 2025 street style photo of a woman wearing the over the knee boot trend

(Image credit:  Szymon Brzóska/The Style Stalker)

Milan Fashion Week spring 2025 street style photo of a woman wearing the over the knee boot trend

(Image credit: Szymon Brzóska/The Style Stalker)

Milan Fashion Week spring 2025 street style photo of a woman wearing the over the knee boot trend

(Image credit: Szymon Brzóska/The Style Stalker)

Milan Fashion Week spring 2025 street style photo of a woman wearing the over the knee boot trend

(Image credit: Szymon Brzóska/The Style Stalker)

Shop the Street Style Trend:

Marc Fisher LTD Lasli Over the Knee Boot
Marc Fisher LTD
Lasli Over the Knee Boot

Chloé Eve Studded Over the Knee Boot
Chloé
Eve Over the Knee Boot

Vince Camuto Iana Over the Knee Boots
Vince Camuto
Iana Over the Knee Boot

Fendi Showgreen Leather Medium-Heeled Thigh-High Boots
Fendi
Showgreen High Boots

Sam Edelman Shea Over the Knee Boot
Sam Edelman
Shea Over the Knee Boot

Jeffrey Campbell Overlook Over the Knee Boot
Jeffrey Campbell
Overlook Tall Boot

6. Bag Charms Comeback

Milan fashion week spring 2025 street style photo of a woman wearing bag charm trend

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

The last noteworthy street style trend from Milan Fashion Week may seem small, but it's made huge waves in the fashion world lately: bag charms. ICYMI, the comeback tour has fully commenced! While this micro-accessory has been around for a while, its comeback can be traced to when Miu Miu debuted their overstuffed Beau Bag covered in charms at their S/S 24 runway show. Since then, we've seen the accessory trend take over social media, as many users on TikTok have referred to the trend as "Jane Birkin–ifying" their bags. But it's not just online where we've seen the buzz around bag charms again, as the trend was also spotted during Milan Fashion Week. There were so many examples of Italian editors, buyers, stylists, and influencers personalizing their luxury handbags by adding charms, jewelry, keychains, and scarves. Although it's such a small accessory, its outsized presence reminded us of the importance of personal style. It's easy to get wrapped up in every single trend, but the Milanese have seemingly learned to make even the biggest trends feel signature to them—it's something we can all aspire to achieve one day.

Keep scrolling to see more examples of this street-style trend during Milan Fashion Week...

Milan fashion week spring 2025 street style photo of a woman wearing bag charm trend

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Milan fashion week spring 2025 street style photo of a woman wearing bag charm trend

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Milan fashion week spring 2025 street style photo of a woman wearing bag charm trend

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Milan fashion week spring 2025 street style photo of a woman wearing bag charm trend

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Milan fashion week spring 2025 street style photo of a woman wearing bag charm trend

(Image credit: Getty Images/Raimonda Kulikauskiene)

Shop the Street Style Trend:

Poppy Lissiman Broccoli Keychain
Poppy Lissiman
Broccoli Keychain

Michael Kors Lulu Small Patent Leather Satchel
Michael Kors
Lulu Leather Satchel

Small New York Cluster Bag Charm
Coach
New York Cluster Charm

Fendi X Chupa Chups Charm Lollipop Holder Charmburgundy Leather

Fendi
x Chupa Chups Charm

Loewe Elephant Charm in Classic Calfskin
Loewe
Elephant Charm

String Ting London Cherry Drop Jade Bag Ting
String Ting London
Cherry Drop Jade Bag Ting

Jasmine Fox-Suliaman
Jasmine Fox-Suliaman
Editor

Jasmine Fox-Suliaman is a fashion editor living in New York City. What began as a hobby (blogging on Tumblr) transformed into a career dedicated to storytelling through various forms of digital media. She started her career at the print publication 303 Magazine, where she wrote stories, helped produce photo shoots, and planned Denver Fashion Week. After moving to Los Angeles, she worked as MyDomaine's social media editor until she was promoted to work across all of Clique's publications (MyDomaine, Byrdie, and Who What Wear) as the community manager. Over the past few years, Jasmine has worked on Who What Wear's editorial team, using her extensive background to champion rising BIPOC designers, weigh in on viral trends, and profile stars such as Janet Mock and Victoria Monét. She is especially interested in exploring how art, fashion, and pop culture intersect online and IRL. 

