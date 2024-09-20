Scusa?! 6 Shockingly-Good Street Style Trends From Milan Fashion Week

What capital would you consider the chicest in the world? Well, by all accounts, Milan has every other city beat. Sure, nowhere else do people dress like they do in New York (we'll give them that). Even London has its fair share of cool brands coming out of the city. Nevertheless, Milan is the metropolis that influences what matters most. After all, some of the biggest luxury houses in the world show at Milan Fashion Week! Prada? Bottega Veneta? Ferragamo? Check, check, check. But the style inspiration doesn't stop at the runway. Long before trends blow up online, they'll be spotted first in the streets of Milan. We'd go so far as to state that some of the best street style looks during fashion month don't come from Paris but from Milan (sorry, francophiles).

Did you say "scusa?" out loud? You'll want to keep scrolling. In an effort to prove this city's superiority, we've scoured hundreds of street-style images in search of proof that this crowd is already wearing some of the season's biggest trends. Ahead, you'll find a breakdown of six fall trends that were present in all the best street style looks from Milan Fashion Week for Spring/Summer 2025. Plus, we included some fall shopping recommendations, should you conclude that you must channel your inner Italian. If these looks don't convince you that Milan is the only fashion capital that matters, then just wait until these trends come to a zip code closer to you.

1. Corporate Geeks

Unless you've been living off the grid, chances are you've already seen the "geek chic" or "office siren" aesthetic at some point in your feed. But what you might not know is that these two trends were first brought to fruition by Italian brands such as Miu Miu and Gucci. Considering these trends' origins, it's only fitting to see the Milanese style set give its signature spin to them this season by pairing them together. No workwear staple was off-limits when it came to making them a little weirder (in a good way). Preppy pleated skirts were paired with menswear ties and Maison Margiela Tabi Flats. Gray suits were made a bit sultrier by opting for low-cut blouses and Bayonetta-style eyewear. Each street-style look proved that being an office geek can look good if you get your styling notes from the Milanese.

2. Wine, Per favore!

While Milan may not be the gastronomic region known for winemaking, that didn't stop the style set from wearing varying shades of wine. Although one might assume that this color trend can be traced to the cultural love of wine within Italy's borders, that's not the case (at least entirely). We first saw merlot, bordeaux, and even light eggplant surface last spring when fashion houses showed their fall collections—specifically, Gucci, Versace, and Bottega Veneta. Since then, we've seen shade splash off the runway into the streets as it was seemingly the color of choice to wear to S/S 25 runway shows. However, there was one singular way we saw this shade styled as it came in every form, from sculptured blazes to sultry blouses to shiny patent leather slingbacks. But no matter how the Milanese chose to wear this color this season, it left us wanting to ask for another glass of wine.

3. Bling Bling

You don't have to be steeped in fashion history to know that some of the most famous Italian fashion houses (e.g., Versace or Gucci) became known for their bolder and often bling-forward approach to design. Therefore, it's unsurprising that we saw the Milanese style set take a similar approach to accessorizing this season. Leaning fully into the maximalist territory, looks not only featured a ton of oversized jewelry, but often bigger pieces were styled together. It was as if the assignment was to make sure every surface on the body had something shiny on it—chunky silver and gold necklaces were worn together, mismatched bangles were stacked to the brim, and even ponytails were adorned with metal hair ties. Whatever the historical definition of "bling bling" was before, the street-style looks from Milan this season changed the term's meaning.

4. Dramatic Necklines

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

One thing you have to give to Italian women is that they're "così elegante"—case in point: the wide adoption of dramatic necklines this season. It wasn't that we saw one specific neckline reign supreme on the streets of Milan this season, so much as it was all about embracing more sophisticated silhouettes altogether. Clearly, the Milanese had screenshots of Bottega Veneta, Fendi, and Prada's F/W 24 collections saved on their phones as we saw them shuffle around the city with every type of statement neckline imaginable—from crisp white blouses with rolled-collar necklines to nipped-waist blazers with funnel necks to bright-orange mohair capes. No matter if the neckline aired on the relaxed side or structured, the drama of each look was undeniable.

5. Over-the-Knee Boots

Let's be honest: no shoe trend is genuinely trending until it's been worn in a few different cities. Sure, we love cool shoes just as much as the next girl. But are they worth it if you can't walk on a cobblestone street to the closest café in them? Probably not. However, based on the street style images from Milan Fashion Week, we can safely say that over-the-knee boots will be one of the fall's biggest footwear trends. While we'll admit that this taller shape can be tricker to style, in true Milanese fashion, they made it look effortless. Often, we saw the style set take cues from Fendi's F/W 24 runway collection by pairing their over-the-knee boots with sweater dresses, tailored pencil skirts, and wrap dresses. It was a master class on removing the melodrama of adopting one of the more "difficult" fall boot trends.

6. Bag Charms Comeback

The last noteworthy street style trend from Milan Fashion Week may seem small, but it's made huge waves in the fashion world lately: bag charms. ICYMI, the comeback tour has fully commenced! While this micro-accessory has been around for a while, its comeback can be traced to when Miu Miu debuted their overstuffed Beau Bag covered in charms at their S/S 24 runway show. Since then, we've seen the accessory trend take over social media, as many users on TikTok have referred to the trend as " Jane Birkin–ifying " their bags. But it's not just online where we've seen the buzz around bag charms again, as the trend was also spotted during Milan Fashion Week. There were so many examples of Italian editors, buyers, stylists, and influencers personalizing their luxury handbags by adding charms, jewelry, keychains, and scarves. Although it's such a small accessory, its outsized presence reminded us of the importance of personal style. It's easy to get wrapped up in every single trend, but the Milanese have seemingly learned to make even the biggest trends feel signature to them—it's something we can all aspire to achieve one day.

