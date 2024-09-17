These 7 Street Style Trends Instantly Dominated London Fashion Week
Having spent my fair share of time sifting through street style images to identify the most important new trends, I've come to know that London really is one of the best places in the world for street style. On any day of the week, you're guaranteed to spot exquisite tailoring, bold layering and chic styling, but when fashion week rolls around, the stakes are raised Londoners never fail to exceed my expectations.
Swirling through the city's streets, the style crowd stepped out in both new and enduring trends this week. From pretty bow embellishments to hardy barn jackets, read on to discover the seven key street style trends straight off the pavements of London Fashion Week.
7 LONDON FASHION WEEK STREET STYLE TRENDS TO KNOW ABOUT NOW
1. BARN JACKETS
Style Notes: Sorry, boxy blazers, but this season, the fashion set is taking a laid-back approach to jackets. Bringing an effortlessness to Fashion Week looks, barn jackets were the lightweight layer of choice this September.
SHOP THE TREND:
2. FANCY FRILLS
Style Notes: Ruffles! Volume! Tulle! This month, street style stars took a regency-inspired approach to outfit building, crafting decadent ensembles that would have stopped Carrie Bradshaw in her tracks. Layering frills on frills, the dramatic outfits served as a reminder that Londoners can be just as dazzling as their Milanese counterparts during Fashion Week.
SHOP THE TREND:
Style with baggy jeans and kitten heels.
This dark-grey shade is so easy to slip into a capsule wardrobe.
3. CHECK MATE
Style Notes: Whilst Burberry's show always gathers a crowd decked out in checks, the tartan theme permeated the weekend. Opting for pretty pleated skirts and oversized bombers adorned with the classic print, the heritage pattern was a city staple.
SHOP THE TREND:
4. SPORTY CHIC
Style Notes: Sporty chic style gripped London's street this weekend as the style set merged their high-end goods with their sports-bag essentials. Culminating in dynamic ensembles seeped in a playful spirt, the sporty chic trend spoke to the joyful nature of style in London.
SHOP THE TREND:
Style with the matching jacket or wear with a comfortable tee.
5. BOLD EMBELLISHMENT
Style Notes: Not afraid of a little sparkle, dramatic embellishments adorned outfits up and down London's pavements. Injecting an instant wow-factor, this chic styling trick is enough to lift any outfit. Opt for a heavily embellished skirt, or select and floral-adorned jacket for an autumn ensemble that indulges London's party spirit.
SHOP THE TREND:
6. BAROQUE BOWS
Style Notes: The bow accessory trend isn't showing any signs of slowing, and fashion people have utilised the trend to add some drama to their daily looks this week. Once party season rolls around you can bet this trend will be flourishing even more, but for now expect to see it added on as a playful outfit addition in a relaxed and wearable way.
SHOP THE TREND:
Style this on a black knit to give your look a playful edge.
7. DECORATED BAGS
Style Notes: The bag charm trend has been weaving through fashion crowds this year and it's reached peak-appeal this week. Making their designer bags feel far more wearable, this playful trend encapsulated the laid-back energy of London's style set perfectly.
SHOP THE TREND:
Stack these up with other charms or style on their own.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Having worked in the fashion industry since her time at university—where she obtained a BA in Journalism from University of the Arts London, Natalie's experience spans journalistic and styling roles. In the early stages of her career Natalie predominately worked on editorial shoots for fashion publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK, before moving into journalism roles.
On completion of her degree she interned in the editorial team at British Vogue and later went on to freelance for the publication. Here, she developed her interest in reporting on the latest fashion news and trends. Inspired by the dynamic nature of the industry, Natalie went on to write for other lifestyle and fashion brands and publications before taking on the role as News Writer for Who What Wear.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Focusing on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion, Natalie reports on a daily basis, ensuring that she remains ahead of the trends. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.
