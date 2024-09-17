These 7 Street Style Trends Instantly Dominated London Fashion Week

Having spent my fair share of time sifting through street style images to identify the most important new trends, I've come to know that London really is one of the best places in the world for street style. On any day of the week, you're guaranteed to spot exquisite tailoring, bold layering and chic styling, but when fashion week rolls around, the stakes are raised Londoners never fail to exceed my expectations.

Swirling through the city's streets, the style crowd stepped out in both new and enduring trends this week. From pretty bow embellishments to hardy barn jackets, read on to discover the seven key street style trends straight off the pavements of London Fashion Week.

7 LONDON FASHION WEEK STREET STYLE TRENDS TO KNOW ABOUT NOW

1. BARN JACKETS

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Style Notes: Sorry, boxy blazers, but this season, the fashion set is taking a laid-back approach to jackets. Bringing an effortlessness to Fashion Week looks, barn jackets were the lightweight layer of choice this September.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

SHOP THE TREND:

Mango Pockets Cotton Parka £100 SHOP NOW The oversized cut gives this a relaxed silhouette.

& Other Stories Loose Duffle Jacket £165 SHOP NOW This lightweight layer is perfect for early-autumn styling.

Everlane The Barn Jacket £168 SHOP NOW This also comes in black and olive.

2. FANCY FRILLS

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Style Notes: Ruffles! Volume! Tulle! This month, street style stars took a regency-inspired approach to outfit building, crafting decadent ensembles that would have stopped Carrie Bradshaw in her tracks. Layering frills on frills, the dramatic outfits served as a reminder that Londoners can be just as dazzling as their Milanese counterparts during Fashion Week.

SHOP THE TREND:

Zara Voluminous Stretch Bandeau Top £23 SHOP NOW Style with baggy jeans and kitten heels.

Molly Goddard Lydia Shirred Grosgrain-Trimmed Tulle Top £590 SHOP NOW This dark-grey shade is so easy to slip into a capsule wardrobe.

Simone Rocha Tiered Tulle Maxi Skirt £750 SHOP NOW Style with a boxy tee or a fitted tank.

3. CHECK MATE

Style Notes: Whilst Burberry's show always gathers a crowd decked out in checks, the tartan theme permeated the weekend. Opting for pretty pleated skirts and oversized bombers adorned with the classic print, the heritage pattern was a city staple.

SHOP THE TREND:

Mango Asymmetric Checked Blouse £36 SHOP NOW Trust me—this won't be in stock for long.

AMI Paris Checked Cotton-Blend Top £180 SHOP NOW This has a slightly sheer finish making it great for layering.

Mango Pleated Check Skirt £26 SHOP NOW Style with knee boots or wear with a kitten heel.

4. SPORTY CHIC

Style Notes: Sporty chic style gripped London's street this weekend as the style set merged their high-end goods with their sports-bag essentials. Culminating in dynamic ensembles seeped in a playful spirt, the sporty chic trend spoke to the joyful nature of style in London.

SHOP THE TREND:

Mango Zipper High Collar Sweater £36 SHOP NOW This also comes in a light ecru shade.

Sporty & Rich Good Health Appliquéd Shell Shorts £105 SHOP NOW Style with the matching jacket or wear with a comfortable tee.

Puma Football Jersey £50 SHOP NOW This also comes in a cobalt blue shade.

5. BOLD EMBELLISHMENT

Style Notes: Not afraid of a little sparkle, dramatic embellishments adorned outfits up and down London's pavements. Injecting an instant wow-factor, this chic styling trick is enough to lift any outfit. Opt for a heavily embellished skirt, or select and floral-adorned jacket for an autumn ensemble that indulges London's party spirit.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

SHOP THE TREND:

Zara Sequinned Beaded Cardigan £80 SHOP NOW Wear this over a vest top or style on its own.

Prada Mirror-Embellished Silk Organza Midi Skirt £2500 SHOP NOW Trust me—this won't be in stock for much longer.

Zara Beaded Sequin Midi Skirt £60 SHOP NOW This is slightly sheer and styled well with a roomy knit.

6. BAROQUE BOWS

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Style Notes: The bow accessory trend isn't showing any signs of slowing, and fashion people have utilised the trend to add some drama to their daily looks this week. Once party season rolls around you can bet this trend will be flourishing even more, but for now expect to see it added on as a playful outfit addition in a relaxed and wearable way.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

SHOP THE TREND:

Simone Rocha Bow-Embellished Satin Brooch £350 SHOP NOW Style this on a black knit to give your look a playful edge.

H&M Bow-Decorated Hair Clip £10 SHOP NOW The easiest way to elevate your style.

Simone Rocha Rosette Bow Satin Earrings £325 SHOP NOW Simone Rocha's bows are a fashion persons favourites.

7. DECORATED BAGS

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Style Notes: The bag charm trend has been weaving through fashion crowds this year and it's reached peak-appeal this week. Making their designer bags feel far more wearable, this playful trend encapsulated the laid-back energy of London's style set perfectly.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

SHOP THE TREND:

Crystal Haze Jewelry EU Bear With Me Bag Chain £95 SHOP NOW Stack these up with other charms or style on their own.

By Anthropologie Rope Carabiner Bag Charm £20 SHOP NOW This also comes in two other shades.