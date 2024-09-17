These 7 Street Style Trends Instantly Dominated London Fashion Week

Natalie Munro
By
published
in Features

Having spent my fair share of time sifting through street style images to identify the most important new trends, I've come to know that London really is one of the best places in the world for street style. On any day of the week, you're guaranteed to spot exquisite tailoring, bold layering and chic styling, but when fashion week rolls around, the stakes are raised Londoners never fail to exceed my expectations.

Swirling through the city's streets, the style crowd stepped out in both new and enduring trends this week. From pretty bow embellishments to hardy barn jackets, read on to discover the seven key street style trends straight off the pavements of London Fashion Week.

1. BARN JACKETS

London Fashion Week Street Style

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Style Notes: Sorry, boxy blazers, but this season, the fashion set is taking a laid-back approach to jackets. Bringing an effortlessness to Fashion Week looks, barn jackets were the lightweight layer of choice this September.

London Fashion Week Street Style

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

London Fashion Week Street Style

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

SHOP THE TREND:

Pockets Cotton Parka
Mango
Pockets Cotton Parka

The oversized cut gives this a relaxed silhouette.

Loose Duffle Jacket
& Other Stories
Loose Duffle Jacket

This lightweight layer is perfect for early-autumn styling.

The Barn Jacket
Everlane
The Barn Jacket

This also comes in black and olive.

2. FANCY FRILLS

London Fashion Week street style.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Style Notes: Ruffles! Volume! Tulle! This month, street style stars took a regency-inspired approach to outfit building, crafting decadent ensembles that would have stopped Carrie Bradshaw in her tracks. Layering frills on frills, the dramatic outfits served as a reminder that Londoners can be just as dazzling as their Milanese counterparts during Fashion Week.

London Fashion Week street style.

(Image credit: Nicole Gomes)

London Fashion Week street style.

(Image credit: Nicole Gomes)

SHOP THE TREND:

top
Zara
Voluminous Stretch Bandeau Top

Style with baggy jeans and kitten heels.

Lydia Shirred Grosgrain-Trimmed Tulle Top
Molly Goddard
Lydia Shirred Grosgrain-Trimmed Tulle Top

This dark-grey shade is so easy to slip into a capsule wardrobe.

Tiered Tulle Maxi Skirt
Simone Rocha
Tiered Tulle Maxi Skirt

Style with a boxy tee or a fitted tank.

3. CHECK MATE

London Fashion Week street style.

(Image credit: Nicole Gomes)

Style Notes: Whilst Burberry's show always gathers a crowd decked out in checks, the tartan theme permeated the weekend. Opting for pretty pleated skirts and oversized bombers adorned with the classic print, the heritage pattern was a city staple.

London Fashion Week street style.

(Image credit: Nicole Gomes)

London Fashion Week street style.

(Image credit: Nicole Gomes)

SHOP THE TREND:

Asymmetric Checked Blouse
Mango
Asymmetric Checked Blouse

Trust me—this won't be in stock for long.

Checked Cotton-Blend Top
AMI Paris
Checked Cotton-Blend Top

This has a slightly sheer finish making it great for layering.

Pleated Check Skirt
Mango
Pleated Check Skirt

Style with knee boots or wear with a kitten heel.

4. SPORTY CHIC

London Fashion Week street style.

(Image credit: Nicole Gomes)

Style Notes: Sporty chic style gripped London's street this weekend as the style set merged their high-end goods with their sports-bag essentials. Culminating in dynamic ensembles seeped in a playful spirt, the sporty chic trend spoke to the joyful nature of style in London.

London Fashion Week street style.

(Image credit: Nicole Gomes)

London Fashion Week street style.

(Image credit: Nicole Gomes)

SHOP THE TREND:

Zipper High Collar Sweater
Mango
Zipper High Collar Sweater

This also comes in a light ecru shade.

Good Health Appliquéd Shell Shorts
Sporty & Rich
Good Health Appliquéd Shell Shorts

Style with the matching jacket or wear with a comfortable tee.

Puma Football Jersey in Black
Puma
Football Jersey

This also comes in a cobalt blue shade.

5. BOLD EMBELLISHMENT

London Fashion Week Street Style

(Image credit: Nicole Gomes)

Style Notes: Not afraid of a little sparkle, dramatic embellishments adorned outfits up and down London's pavements. Injecting an instant wow-factor, this chic styling trick is enough to lift any outfit. Opt for a heavily embellished skirt, or select and floral-adorned jacket for an autumn ensemble that indulges London's party spirit.

London Fashion Week Street Style

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

London Fashion Week Street Style

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

SHOP THE TREND:

jacket
Zara
Sequinned Beaded Cardigan

Wear this over a vest top or style on its own.

Mirror-Embellished Silk Organza Midi Skirt
Prada
Mirror-Embellished Silk Organza Midi Skirt

Trust me—this won't be in stock for much longer.

skirt
Zara
Beaded Sequin Midi Skirt

This is slightly sheer and styled well with a roomy knit.

6. BAROQUE BOWS

London Fashion Week street style

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Style Notes: The bow accessory trend isn't showing any signs of slowing, and fashion people have utilised the trend to add some drama to their daily looks this week. Once party season rolls around you can bet this trend will be flourishing even more, but for now expect to see it added on as a playful outfit addition in a relaxed and wearable way.

London Fashion Week street style

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

London Fashion Week street style

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

SHOP THE TREND:

Bow-Embellished Satin Brooch
Simone Rocha
Bow-Embellished Satin Brooch

Style this on a black knit to give your look a playful edge.

Bow-Decorated Hair Clip
H&M
Bow-Decorated Hair Clip

The easiest way to elevate your style.

Rosette Bow Satin Earrings
Simone Rocha
Rosette Bow Satin Earrings

Simone Rocha's bows are a fashion persons favourites.

7. DECORATED BAGS

London Fashion Week Street Style

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Style Notes: The bag charm trend has been weaving through fashion crowds this year and it's reached peak-appeal this week. Making their designer bags feel far more wearable, this playful trend encapsulated the laid-back energy of London's style set perfectly.

London Fashion Week Street Style

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

London Fashion Week Street Style

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

SHOP THE TREND:

Bear With Me Bag Chain
Crystal Haze Jewelry EU
Bear With Me Bag Chain

Stack these up with other charms or style on their own.

Rope Carabiner Bag Charm
By Anthropologie
Rope Carabiner Bag Charm

This also comes in two other shades.

Loewe, Pea Pod Charm in Classic Calfskin
Loewe
Pea Pod Charm in Classic Calfskin

Add a playful edge to your daily styling.

Explore More:
London Fashion London Fashion Week
Natalie Munro
Natalie Munro
News Writer

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Having worked in the fashion industry since her time at university—where she obtained a BA in Journalism from University of the Arts London, Natalie's experience spans journalistic and styling roles. In the early stages of her career Natalie predominately worked on editorial shoots for fashion publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK, before moving into journalism roles.

On completion of her degree she interned in the editorial team at British Vogue and later went on to freelance for the publication. Here, she developed her interest in reporting on the latest fashion news and trends. Inspired by the dynamic nature of the industry, Natalie went on to write for other lifestyle and fashion brands and publications before taking on the role as News Writer for Who What Wear.

With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Focusing on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion, Natalie reports on a daily basis, ensuring that she remains ahead of the trends. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸