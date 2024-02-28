I Went to France and Saw Everyone Wearing These 5 Basics on the Streets of Paris
I recently took a lovely vacation to Paris. When I got back, my friends and family asked me about my favorite part of the trip. I naturally rattled off all of the delicious food I ate and the museums I visited. But I also noted my adoration for simply sitting at a café and watching the street style. As a lover of French style (that effortless je ne sais quoi is just so covetable), I adored seeing what Parisians wear day-to-day.
While the types of looks I saw ran the gamut, many of the ensembles featured effortless basics that Parisians are known for wearing to look chic. There were actually five specific styles I spotted the most on the streets of Paris. Below, you'll uncover the list along with visual inspiration. I also shopped out each of the basics in question if you're interested in adding a fresh style to your wardrobe.
Double-Breasted Blazers
Layering pieces were key. I saw double-breasted blazers everywhere—especially with simple tops and jeans. A blazer brings instant polish to any look.
Simple Skirts
Skirts were incredibly popular teamed with sneakers, loafers, and boots. The style ranged from simple knit styles to denim, leather, and satin.
Relaxed Button-Down Shirts
The button-down, particularly in relaxed cuts, reigned supreme in every neighborhood I visited. I noticed a plethora of classic white styles and also black, blue, and striped options.
Denim Jackets
Denim jackets seemed to be a go-to layer of choice in addition to blazers. I noticed many looks where the jacket was buttoned all the way up under a coat—almost like an alternative to a top.
Baggy Jeans/Trousers
I saw baggy trousers and denim everywhere, styled most often with flats and sneakers.
This post was published at an earlier date and has since been updated.
Bobby Schuessler is a fashion editor with over a decade of editorial experience covering shopping, style, and beauty. He's spent over seven years at Who What Wear, currently leading the market team to deliver highly covetable and convertible content. He creates data-driven shopping guides featuring top retialers like Nordstrom, Shopbop, and Net-a-Porter and is at the forefront of Who What Wear's shopping tentpole strategies, including Amazon Prime Day. He also works on branded content initiatives and appears on camera in video and shopping livestream franchises. He has also worked across a variety of other media brands and fashion retailers like Refinery29, PureWow, Men's Health, and Gilt covering commerce, trend reporting, women's and men's fashion, home, and lifestyle.
