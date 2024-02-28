I Went to France and Saw Everyone Wearing These 5 Basics on the Streets of Paris

I recently took a lovely vacation to Paris. When I got back, my friends and family asked me about my favorite part of the trip. I naturally rattled off all of the delicious food I ate and the museums I visited. But I also noted my adoration for simply sitting at a café and watching the street style. As a lover of French style (that effortless je ne sais quoi is just so covetable), I adored seeing what Parisians wear day-to-day.

While the types of looks I saw ran the gamut, many of the ensembles featured effortless basics that Parisians are known for wearing to look chic. There were actually five specific styles I spotted the most on the streets of Paris. Below, you'll uncover the list along with visual inspiration. I also shopped out each of the basics in question if you're interested in adding a fresh style to your wardrobe.

Double-Breasted Blazers

french-people-best-basics-308871-1692125877567-image

(Image credit: @frannfyne)

Layering pieces were key. I saw double-breasted blazers everywhere—especially with simple tops and jeans. A blazer brings instant polish to any look.

Gibsonlook + Double Breasted Cotton Blend Blazer
Gibsonlook
Double Breasted Cotton Blend Blazer

Treasure & Bond + Double Breasted Blazer
Treasure & Bond
Double Breasted Blazer

H&M + Oversized Double-Breasted Blazer
H&M
Oversized Double-Breasted Blazer

Mango + Double Breasted Blazer
Mango
Double Breasted Blazer

Vince Camuto + Herringbone Double Breasted Blazer
Vince Camuto
Herringbone Double Breasted Blazer

Simple Skirts

french-people-best-basics-308871-1703128241979-main

(Image credit: @leasy_inparis)

Skirts were incredibly popular teamed with sneakers, loafers, and boots. The style ranged from simple knit styles to denim, leather, and satin.

Madewell + Satin Slip Skirt
Madewell
Satin Slip Skirt

Open Edit + Knit Midi Skirt
Open Edit
Knit Midi Skirt

Topshop + Faux Leather Midi Skirt
Topshop
Faux Leather Midi Skirt

J.Crew + Gwyneth Slip Skirt
J.Crew
Gwyneth Slip Skirt

H&M + Rib-Knit Skirt
H&M
Rib-Knit Skirt

Relaxed Button-Down Shirts

french-people-best-basics-308871-1703128844835-main

(Image credit: @aidabadji_)

The button-down, particularly in relaxed cuts, reigned supreme in every neighborhood I visited. I noticed a plethora of classic white styles and also black, blue, and striped options.

H&M + Oversized Poplin Shirt
H&M
Oversized Poplin Shirt

Open Edit + Slim Fit Button-Up Shirt
Open Edit
Slim Fit Button-Up Shirt

Treasure & Bond + Oversize Stripe Poplin Button-Up Shirt
Treasure & Bond
Oversize Stripe Poplin Button-Up Shirt

Citizens of Humanity + Kayla Oversize Poplin Button-Up Shirt
Citizens of Humanity
Kayla Oversize Poplin Button-Up Shirt

Topshop + Oversize Mixed Stripe Button-Up Shirt
Topshop
Oversize Mixed Stripe Button-Up Shirt

Denim Jackets

french-people-best-basics-308871-1692125877233-image

(Image credit: @sylviemus_)

Denim jackets seemed to be a go-to layer of choice in addition to blazers. I noticed many looks where the jacket was buttoned all the way up under a coat—almost like an alternative to a top.

Favorite Daughter + The Carly Denim Cargo Jacket
Favorite Daughter
The Carly Denim Cargo Jacket

Topshop + Tilda Crop Denim Jacket
Topshop
Tilda Crop Denim Jacket

Pistola Denim + Margot Oversized Denim Jacket
Pistola Denim
Margot Oversized Denim Jacket

Agolde + Martika Frayed Oversize Denim Jacket
Agolde
Martika Frayed Oversize Denim Jacket

Levi's + '90s Denim Trucker Jacket
Levi's
'90s Denim Trucker Jacket

Baggy Jeans/Trousers

french-people-best-basics-308871-1703129786997-main

(Image credit: @annelauremais)

I saw baggy trousers and denim everywhere, styled most often with flats and sneakers.

Madewell + Harlow Wide Leg Pants
Madewell
Harlow Wide Leg Pants

Staud + Luisa Pants
Staud
Luisa Pants

Slvrlake + Taylor Wide Pleated Jeans
Slvrlake
Taylor Wide Pleated Jeans

H&M + Wide-Cut Pants
H&M
Wide-Cut Pants

Rag & Bone + Miramar Sofie Pants
Rag & Bone
Miramar Sofie Pants

Favorite Daughter + The Shortie Favorite Pants
Favorite Daughter
The Shortie Favorite Pants

Citizens of Humanity + Loli Mid Rise Baggy Jeans
Citizens of Humanity
Loli Mid Rise Baggy Jeans

This post was published at an earlier date and has since been updated.

