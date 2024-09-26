Kate and Lila Moss Wore the Rich-Looking Fashion Trend That Is Ageless and Chic

Natalie Munro
By
published
in News

If both Kate and Lila Moss steps out in an upcoming trend, it won't be long until I search for it myself. Both were seen in France's fashion capital for a series of Paris Fashion Week appointments, and the two models styled a fall trend that's been flying under the radar for the past few months. Wearing the rich, decadent, and cold-weather-ready velvet fashion trend, the pair reminded me that they're both regarded as modern trendsetters for very good reason.

Lila Moss wears velvet trousers, a leather short jacket, prada bag, and ray-ban sunglasses.

(Image credit: Splash)

Though their velvet garments were very different, the mother-and-daughter duo let their personal styles shine through. Lila took a moodier approach to her outfit, pairing her velvet trousers with a leather jacket, black almond-toe boots, and a suede bag. By styling her velvet trousers with other heavy fabrics like suede and leather, Lila brought out the plush and lavish energy of the fabric, creating a rich-looking outfit that could see her well into the winter months. Taking a lighter approach to her velvet styling, Kate paired her velvet jacket with a sheer floral dress in a light, fresh color palette.

Kate Moss wears a velvet blazer, a sheer floral maxi dress, black boots, and a black handbag.

(Image credit: Splash by Shutterstock)

It looks like it won't be long before we're all styling the re-emerging trend, too. Bringing it back to the fore, the fall 2024 runways indulged in the luxurious fabric, with supple suiting at Dior, decadent dresses at Giorgio Armani Privé, and sculptural silhouettes at Ashi Studio—all loaded in velvet.

Model wears a velvet suit on the Dior runway.

Model wears a velvet suit on the Dior F/W 24 Haute Couture runway.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics / Dior)

Between Kate teaching us how to style the trend during these early fall days and Lila showing us a winter-ready approach, the two have certainly affirmed that velvet deserves a place in your wardrobe for 2024 and beyond.

SHOP THE VELVET FASHION TREND

Silk Velvet Ruched Mini Dress
Apres Studio
Silk Velvet Ruched Mini Dress

I'm banking this cute minidress ahead of party season.

High Rise Velvet '90s Straight Pants
Gap
High Rise Velvet Pants

Grab these while they're still on sale.

Everywhere Ponte Blazer
Banana Republic
Everywhere Ponte Blazer

A rich velvet blazer is perfect for late-fall layering.

Michaela Mary Jane Flat
Sam Edelman
Michaela Mary Jane Flats

Style with white socks or wear these on their own.

Velvet Pleated Trousers
Rozie Corsets
Velvet Pleated Trousers

Style with heels or pair with sleek loafers.

Daphne Velvet Waisted Blazer
ALIGNE
Daphne Velvet Waisted Blazer

Elevate your daily denim looks.

The Day Ballet Flat
Everlane
The Day Ballet Flats

These also come in a golden-yellow shade.

Clarice Lace-Trimmed Velvet Midi Dress
Rixo
Clarice Lace-Trimmed Velvet Midi Dress

A perfect fall party dress.

Crushed Velvet Platform
ME+EM
Crushed Velvet Platform

In my opinion, these are the perfect party shoes.

By Anthropologie Short-Sleeve Velvet Mini Dress
By Anthropologie
Short-Sleeve Velvet Mini Dress

This green color trend is taking off this fall.

This post originally appeared on Who What Wear UK.

Explore More:
Kate Moss Velvet
Natalie Munro
Natalie Munro
News Writer

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Having worked in the fashion industry since her time at university—where she obtained a BA in Journalism from University of the Arts London, Natalie's experience spans journalistic and styling roles. In the early stages of her career Natalie predominately worked on editorial shoots for fashion publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK, before moving into journalism roles.

On completion of her degree she interned in the editorial team at British Vogue and later went on to freelance for the publication. Here, she developed her interest in reporting on the latest fashion news and trends. Inspired by the dynamic nature of the industry, Natalie went on to write for other lifestyle and fashion brands and publications before taking on the role as News Writer for Who What Wear.

With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Focusing on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion, Natalie reports on a daily basis, ensuring that she remains ahead of the trends. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸