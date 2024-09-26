Kate and Lila Moss Wore the Rich-Looking Fashion Trend That Is Ageless and Chic

If both Kate and Lila Moss steps out in an upcoming trend, it won't be long until I search for it myself. Both were seen in France's fashion capital for a series of Paris Fashion Week appointments, and the two models styled a fall trend that's been flying under the radar for the past few months. Wearing the rich, decadent, and cold-weather-ready velvet fashion trend, the pair reminded me that they're both regarded as modern trendsetters for very good reason.

(Image credit: Splash)

Though their velvet garments were very different, the mother-and-daughter duo let their personal styles shine through. Lila took a moodier approach to her outfit, pairing her velvet trousers with a leather jacket, black almond-toe boots, and a suede bag. By styling her velvet trousers with other heavy fabrics like suede and leather, Lila brought out the plush and lavish energy of the fabric, creating a rich-looking outfit that could see her well into the winter months. Taking a lighter approach to her velvet styling, Kate paired her velvet jacket with a sheer floral dress in a light, fresh color palette.

(Image credit: Splash by Shutterstock)

It looks like it won't be long before we're all styling the re-emerging trend, too. Bringing it back to the fore, the fall 2024 runways indulged in the luxurious fabric, with supple suiting at Dior, decadent dresses at Giorgio Armani Privé, and sculptural silhouettes at Ashi Studio—all loaded in velvet.

Model wears a velvet suit on the Dior F/W 24 Haute Couture runway. (Image credit: Launchmetrics / Dior)

Between Kate teaching us how to style the trend during these early fall days and Lila showing us a winter-ready approach, the two have certainly affirmed that velvet deserves a place in your wardrobe for 2024 and beyond.

This post originally appeared on Who What Wear UK.