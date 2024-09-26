Kate and Lila Moss Wore the Rich-Looking Fashion Trend That Is Ageless and Chic
If both Kate and Lila Moss steps out in an upcoming trend, it won't be long until I search for it myself. Both were seen in France's fashion capital for a series of Paris Fashion Week appointments, and the two models styled a fall trend that's been flying under the radar for the past few months. Wearing the rich, decadent, and cold-weather-ready velvet fashion trend, the pair reminded me that they're both regarded as modern trendsetters for very good reason.
Though their velvet garments were very different, the mother-and-daughter duo let their personal styles shine through. Lila took a moodier approach to her outfit, pairing her velvet trousers with a leather jacket, black almond-toe boots, and a suede bag. By styling her velvet trousers with other heavy fabrics like suede and leather, Lila brought out the plush and lavish energy of the fabric, creating a rich-looking outfit that could see her well into the winter months. Taking a lighter approach to her velvet styling, Kate paired her velvet jacket with a sheer floral dress in a light, fresh color palette.
It looks like it won't be long before we're all styling the re-emerging trend, too. Bringing it back to the fore, the fall 2024 runways indulged in the luxurious fabric, with supple suiting at Dior, decadent dresses at Giorgio Armani Privé, and sculptural silhouettes at Ashi Studio—all loaded in velvet.
Between Kate teaching us how to style the trend during these early fall days and Lila showing us a winter-ready approach, the two have certainly affirmed that velvet deserves a place in your wardrobe for 2024 and beyond.
SHOP THE VELVET FASHION TREND
This green color trend is taking off this fall.
This post originally appeared on Who What Wear UK.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Having worked in the fashion industry since her time at university—where she obtained a BA in Journalism from University of the Arts London, Natalie's experience spans journalistic and styling roles. In the early stages of her career Natalie predominately worked on editorial shoots for fashion publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK, before moving into journalism roles.
On completion of her degree she interned in the editorial team at British Vogue and later went on to freelance for the publication. Here, she developed her interest in reporting on the latest fashion news and trends. Inspired by the dynamic nature of the industry, Natalie went on to write for other lifestyle and fashion brands and publications before taking on the role as News Writer for Who What Wear.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Focusing on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion, Natalie reports on a daily basis, ensuring that she remains ahead of the trends. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.
