This Is the New It Bag Everyone Will Wear With Dark Denim This Winter

Chloe Grace Moretz wearing dark denim and Louis Vuitton Express bag.
(Image credit: TheStewartofNY/GC Images)
Year after year, a new bag ultimately emerges as the It bag of the season, and I'm excited to share my prediction for this winter's It bag. Chloë Grace Moretz was spotted recently in midtown NYC wearing a dark-denim jacket and matching jeans with black boots styled with what I think will be winter's new It bag: the Louis Vuitton Express bag.

I audibly gasped at how chic her entire outfit was, but the bag is what caught my eye initially. The way it looked against her dark denim was so elegant. Now, Louis Vuitton is known for a myriad of past It bags, namely the Neverfull and Papillon Pochette bags, which feature the classic pebbled leather and LV monogrammed finish. This bag, though, is made of solid leather, and the straps and trim feature the monogram. Inspired by the brand's iconic Keepall bags but made for everyday wear, it's a crowd-pleaser in every way. Consider this an announcement: Louis Vuitton dropped the next winter It bag.

If you're on the hunt for a new bag to wear with your dark denim (and everything else) this winter, keep scrolling to re-create Moretz's outfit and shop the buzzy Louis Vuitton Express bag.

On Chloë Grace Moretz: Louis Vuitton Express PM Bag ($4200)

Kerane Marcellus
Associate Fashion Editor

Kerane Marcellus is a New York-based writer. She joined the Who What Wear team in 2025 after writing for Essence Magazine and freelancing for a number of other arts and culture publications. Fashion is a form of expression that she encourages everyone to take part in. There is no right or wrong in getting dressed! When she's not writing, she's reading in the park or gallery hopping in the city.

