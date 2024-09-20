The Trendy, Anti-Flat Shoe Fashion People in London, New York and Milan Are Wearing Nonstop
As a fashion editor, you won't be surprised to hear that Fashion Month is my favourite time of the year. Weeks of inspiration on tap, it's a pleasure to see my own city light up with excitement, but even more affirming to the see the event manifest itself differently in each fashion capital.
Ever energised by the fizz of fashion month, I can't help but dive into street style and runway shots the moment I get a chance. And, having sorted through countless images I noticed that there's a specific shoe trend permeate fashion crowds across the world this year.
A fresh silhouette for autumn 2024, the leopard print heel was the shoe of choice for showgoers in New York, London, Milan and Copenhagen this September and, at this rate, I don't see its popularity slowing down before Paris either.
A stark difference from the black mary janes and ballet flats that have dominated street style scene since last September, this season's It shoe explores a flirtier side of fashion, almost always featuring a sleek, skinny heel and, of course, the lavish print.
Pleased, but not surprised, to see the trend out in force—fashion people will know that the A/W 2024 runways were rife with the feline print. Now, with brands backing the motif in a big way, it makes sense that those most-in tune with the latest trends have rushed to add leopard print heeled shoes to their looks this season.
A Copenhagen Fashion Week attendee styled leopard print slingbacks to a show in August this year.
Of the leopard print heels trotting down the streets right now, it's slingback styles that are really taking off. Spotted dashing across the pavements of London last weekend, Who What Wear UK's own deputy editor, Maxine Eggenberger, styled a sleek kitten-heel pair with a suede trench coat and a crisp white shirt for her days worth of front-row appointments.
Who What Wear UK's deputy editor, Maxine Eggenberger, wore leopard print kitten heel slingbacks to London Fashion Week last weekend.
Also Cropping up in Copenhagen, New York and Milan, the animal print shoe has crept in to cities with decidedly different styles, transcending fashion parameters and proving the trend has universal appeal.
A firm fixture on the pavements this season, it won't shock you to hear that the high street has already taken to the new-season print. Stocking kitten-heel slingbacks and elegant court-shoe options, brands such as Zara and H&M host compelling styles, but I can't stop thinking about Mint Velvet's kitten heel pair, as pictured on Eggenberger above.
A New York Fashion Week attendee styled leopard print heels to a show in September this year.
Leopard print is often described by fashion people as a "neutral" owing to its very versatile colour palette, so you'll probably find this bold motif easier to style than you may have initially imagined. As fashion crowds have demonstrated, a leopard heel styles well with cream, white, or beige trousers, but I know for a fact that it also looks chic with baggy jeans and pencil skirts, too.
A Milan Fashion Week attendee styled leopard print heels to a show in this week.
To shop the trend with unanimous fashion approval, read on to discover our edit of the best leopard print heeled shoes to know about right now.
SHOP OUR EDIT OF THE BEST LEOPARD-PRINT HEELED SHOES:
Shop the style that Who What Wear's deputy editor wore this London Fashion Week.
The leopard print trend isn't showing any signs of slowing down.
Heeled mules are a fashion person's favourites.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Having worked in the fashion industry since her time at university—where she obtained a BA in Journalism from University of the Arts London, Natalie's experience spans journalistic and styling roles. In the early stages of her career Natalie predominately worked on editorial shoots for fashion publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK, before moving into journalism roles.
On completion of her degree she interned in the editorial team at British Vogue and later went on to freelance for the publication. Here, she developed her interest in reporting on the latest fashion news and trends. Inspired by the dynamic nature of the industry, Natalie went on to write for other lifestyle and fashion brands and publications before taking on the role as News Writer for Who What Wear.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Focusing on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion, Natalie reports on a daily basis, ensuring that she remains ahead of the trends. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.
-
J.Lo Just Wore Fall's Best Anti-Trend Pants With Naked Shoes
A forever timeless outfit.
By Nikki Chwatt
-
Jennifer Lopez Made Skinny Jeans Look Very 2024 Thanks to This Major Shoe Trend
It's dripping with wealth.
By Allyson Payer
-
I Find the Best Shoes at Nordstrom, H&M, and Zara—29 Fall-Ready Styles I Love Right Now
Thank me later.
By Nikki Chwatt
-
5 Fall Shoe Color Trends Celebrities Are Endorsing From Paris to L.A.
Follow in their footsteps.
By Allyson Payer
-
These Are the 7 Most-Wanted Shoe Trends for Fall 2024
Period!
By Anna LaPlaca
-
It's a Leopard-Print Fall—Here's How It Girls Are Wearing the Trend With Jeans
A foolproof buy.
By Natalie Munro
-
Sienna Miller Just Swapped Her Jeans for Fall's Biggest Pant Trend
This is worth noting.
By Natalie Munro
-
I'm Forever Loyal to a Chic Black Shoe Style—5 Standout Picks I'm Eyeing Right Now
Incredibly cool *and* comfortable.
By Jennifer Camp Forbes