If You Want to Look Like a French Supermodel, Wear This Sophisticated Bag Trend With Your Low-Key Outfits

Here’s a question I already know the answer to: Is there anything chicer than a French ‘90s supermodel? One of the most iconic French ‘90s supermodels, Carla Bruni, has proven throughout the decades that, no, there is not. And she just did so again.
While exiting Le Bristol in Paris this week, Bruni was photographed wearing a chill yet decidedly polished winter outfit, consisting of a cozy black canvas coat over a sweater and pleated trousers in the same hue. To add even more polish, she accessorized with a black leather belt, an olive green scarf, and the accessory that's the subject of this story: a structured croc-embossed handbag. I would argue that croc-embossed bags are the most sophisticated of the winter bag trends by a mile, and they suit the effortlessly chic Parisian aesthetic that Bruni embodies to a T. Keep scrolling to see what I mean, and shop structured croc-embossed bags to complement your own low-key winter outfits.
