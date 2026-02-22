Kate Middleton Just Re-Wore a Gucci Gown I Haven’t Seen Her In Since 2019

Not McQueen. Not Jenny Packham. Instead, Catherine, Princess of Wales arrived at the BAFTAs 2026 in a sweeping purple gown by Gucci. Stepping onto the red carpet event this evening in a soft spring hue, the Princess embraced tonal shades of violet, brought to life through an airy chiffon composition. The fluid silhouette skimmed the frame, while a deep velvet ribbon defined the waist—an elegant finishing touch to an already refined look.
Whilst the tonal palette offered dimension, the restraint with shades lent Kate's dress sleekness that kept to her looking typically elevated.
Not the first time this gown has graced London's streets, Kate previously wore the same design in 2019 for an engagement in the city. Tonight, she echoed the original styling—adding statement earrings while keeping the rest of the look minimal and uncluttered.
It’s a move that continues her long-standing commitment to rewearing beloved pieces. Ever inspired by her enduring sense of style. Read on to discover the chicest purple dresses to capture the look below.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.