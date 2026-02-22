Kate Middleton Just Re-Wore a Gucci Gown I Haven’t Seen Her In Since 2019

Not Jenny Packham, Not McQueen—Kate Middleton chose Gucci for her BAFTAs return.

Not McQueen. Not Jenny Packham. Instead, Catherine, Princess of Wales arrived at the BAFTAs 2026 in a sweeping purple gown by Gucci. Stepping onto the red carpet event this evening in a soft spring hue, the Princess embraced tonal shades of violet, brought to life through an airy chiffon composition. The fluid silhouette skimmed the frame, while a deep velvet ribbon defined the waist—an elegant finishing touch to an already refined look.

Kate Middleton wears Gucci to the BAFTAs 2026

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Whilst the tonal palette offered dimension, the restraint with shades lent Kate's dress sleekness that kept to her looking typically elevated.

Not the first time this gown has graced London's streets, Kate previously wore the same design in 2019 for an engagement in the city. Tonight, she echoed the original styling—adding statement earrings while keeping the rest of the look minimal and uncluttered.

Kate Middleton wears a Gucci dress.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

It’s a move that continues her long-standing commitment to rewearing beloved pieces. Ever inspired by her enduring sense of style. Read on to discover the chicest purple dresses to capture the look below.

