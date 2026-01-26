Spotted at Sundance Film Festival: Meghan Markle wearing an elegant outfit—what's new? But actually, the Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry attended a Sunday screening of their new film, Cookie Queens, during the annual event, and, of course, she could teach a masterclass in dressing for the occasion. There were no quirky nods to their mountainous location, be it faux fur, a cowboy hat, or an alpine cardigan. Her outfit was pure class as always, and it included the color combination that's proven itself to be even more valuable than wearing all black. Sorry to anyone who still thinks clashing is bad, but black-and-navy outfits are a perfect match, resulting in elegant outfits every time.
Specifically, Markle chose to pair a navy-blue trench coat by Heidi Merrick with black flare jeans from Veronica Beard. Underneath, she had on a casual, oatmeal-colored cashmere sweater by Brochu Walker, and on her feet were her go-to Manolo Blahnik pumps in black suede. The outfit was simple, yes, but refined and stylized, mostly due to her choice of colors, both neutral and elegant by nature.
The best part about Markle's preferred color combination is how easy it is to copy, probably with pieces you already own and love. Maybe you just haven't yet thought to wear them together. And if your closet's not as stocked with navy and black pieces as you'd like it to be, don't fret. There's plenty to choose from in both colors ahead. Just keep scrolling.