Confirmed: All the Chic Girls in NYC Are Wearing This Shoe Shape With Jeans

New York Fashion Week has officially come to a close, and I still can’t get over all the street style looks. While the runways set the trends, so do the attendees and the outfits they wear. Throughout the week, I noticed fashion editors and influencers alike wearing their jeans with a particular shoe shape that I believe will never go out of style: pointed-toe heels.
The outfits that contained this combination looked effortless and cool, and appropriate for any occasion. I’ve worn the combination of jeans and pointed-toe heels many times myself for dinner and nights out with my girlfriends. And pointed-toe shoes don’t always have to be a pair of pumps; you’ll notice in the outfits below that some fashion-forward dressers wore pointed-toe boots, mules, and slingbacks to mix things up. Even the fit of the denim you wear doesn’t necessarily have to be a skinny or wide-leg fit; you can wear whatever silhouette you feel fits you the best. Pointed-toe heels work with every denim style.
Keep scrolling for outfit inspiration and to shop chic pointed-toe heels to wear with your jeans.
Jeans and Heels Outfits in NYC
Style Tip: An outfit built on good basics is always encouraged, and baggy jeans look so much more elevated when worn with pointed-toe heels.
Style Tip: While these jeans could look sloppy when paired with another type of shoe, the pointed-toe heels stop that from happening in an instant.
Style Tip: I love when a layered outfit looks effortless. The trick is to cuff your jeans just a bit to let your boots peek out.
Style Tip: Light-wash jeans are everywhere right now, and wearing them with a leather jacket and pointed-toe boots is the ideal way to embrace the transitioning seasons.
Style Tip: Pointed-toe slingbacks are timeless and cool. They make your jeans look elegant, but as you can see here, will also add a touch of edge to your outfits.
Style Tip: Frayed-hem jeans are back, and the easiest way to dress them up during this transitional time of year is with a cinch-waist jacket and a hair of pointed-toe ankle boots.
Shop Pointed-Toe Heels to Wear With Jeans
Open Edit
Corina Slingback Half D'orsay Pointed Toe Kitten Heel Pumps
Kerane Marcellus is a New York-based writer. She joined the Who What Wear team in 2025 after writing for Essence Magazine and freelancing for a number of other arts and culture publications. Fashion is a form of expression that she encourages everyone to take part in. There is no right or wrong in getting dressed! When she's not writing, she's reading in the park or gallery hopping in the city.