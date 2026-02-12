The Secret to Pamela Anderson's Tory Burch Glow? This Sculpting, "IYKYK" Facial

Here's a sentence I never thought I'd write: Pamela Anderson and I have the same facialist. While the star doesn't normally opt for getting-ready treatments in the traditional sense—I'm told she rarely gets facials—she decided to see Jess Bowers for a hydrating, sculpting session ahead of New York Fashion Week. (Anderson attended the Tory Burch show, then is jetting off to film a new project.) Not that she needs my stamp of approval, but I'd say an hour with Bowers is an amazing call. With a cozy studio hidden in the West Village and a massage-based protocol that makes you feel so relaxed you're practically floating off the treatment bed, Bowers is the aesthetician I go to whenever I want to quietly disassociate from reality—an "IYKYK" facialist of the highest regard, in my humble opinion. It seems Anderson would agree, as she deems the experience her "dream facial."
"It was such a relaxing, releasing facial, especially after just finishing a film and before fashion week gets going," Anderson exclusively tells Who What Wear. "We all carry stress in our faces, and it takes time to truly wind down. At one point I even fell asleep, which says everything." Bowers doesn't use a ton of nifty gadgets or tools, but that's the beauty of her massage-based treatments: Her own two hands supply the sculpting power. And for what it's worth, I too have drifted off under Bowers's magic touch.
Of course, she used Sonsie skincare products for the entire regimen. "It was the first time I used just five products in a facial, and it was so easy," Bowers tells me shortly after leaving Anderson's hotel room. "The products have such great slip that I was able to keep massaging, going a little bit deeper to give her that deep sculpt and lift." First, however, Bowers kicked off the treatment with a relaxing head massage. "Your face doesn't end at the hairline," Bowers notes, referring to the delicate nerves and muscles in your scalp. Any tension up top can pull on your facial skin and contribute to wrinkles down the line, so she always starts her treatments by releasing any tightness. "I think calming all that also makes the skin more malleable," she notes.
After cleansing her skin with Sonsie's Cleansing Mousse, she massaged in the Super Serum followed by the Adapt Cream, making sure to float her hands in an upward motion, especially along the jawline and cheekbones. "The Adapt Cream really tones down the redness. Using it as a mask within the facial—because I used so much of it—really helps even out the skin tone," Bowers adds. The cream has a green pigment, which instantly neutralizes redness—a great way to subtly color-correct without wearing a stitch of makeup. "I don't wear a lot of makeup—or any makeup most of the time," Anderson told us back in October, noting that the green-tinged cream is "nice to even out [her] skin tone."
Next, Bowers covered Anderson's eyes with a weighted eye mask before giving her yet another head massage. (In case you can't tell, there's a lot of hands-on manipulation in Bowers's protocol!) She followed up with an organic cold cotton compress, plus cryo ice globes for instant de-puffing power. "[Cryo sticks] always feel good on top of a sheet mask or a wet piece of cloth," Bowers notes. After drying off her skin, she applied Sonsie's Multi Moisture Cream and performed yet another (!) massage, this time with mushroom-shaped crystals for lift and lymphatic drainage. Two layers of moisturizer isn't always necessary, but Bowers wanted to make sure Anderson's skin was nice and plump as she braved NYC's icy winds. Plus, "She's filming something right after [fashion week] so I made sure we did a lot of hydration," Bowers adds.
A layer of lip balm (Sonsie's Basic Balm, an editor favorite), and she was all set. "[I wanted to help her] really relax, look her best, and give her skin that looks hydrated and plump," Bowers shares. Considering Anderson practically radiated from the front row—also sporting a platinum shag with eyelash-grazing fringe—I'd say she absolutely nailed the assignment.
