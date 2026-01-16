Unlike the general fashion world, activewear trends don't tend to change very quickly. Most people stick with the basics—think a black workout set, white tube socks, and white sneakers—because they work. They don't show sweat, are easy to clean, and look put-together post-class or gym session. That being said, a new fitness look is trending right now, and it's quickly becoming just as trusted as the aforementioned trio. I'm talking about all-black leggings, sneakers, and socks, skipping white accents altogether to create a sleek, monochromatic ensemble that's just as versatile but feels fresh and modern in 2026.
One reason why this all-black legging outfit is so popular at the moment is because of Dakota Johnson, who was recently spotted arriving at a workout in Los Angeles wearing it, specifically choosing Lululemon leggings, black Nike V2K sneakers, and Adidas black socks. She finished off the look with a hot-pink crop top, a black New York Knicks cap, and Khaite x Oliver Peoples cat-eye sunglasses. It was a no-frills, effortless combination, yet her all-black leggings, socks, and sneakers made it feel intentional and chic.
Models and other actresses have also begun frequenting this legging outfit, including Olivia Wilde, Bella Hadid, and Georgia Fowler. The sportier and more technical the black-sneaker choice, the better. Favorites include Salomon's XT-Whisper and XT-6 styles, which get a lot of wear. The look also works with flared and bootcut leggings, two legging trends that feel especially on-trend this year.