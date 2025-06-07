It's Settled: This Is the #1 Sneaker Trend to Wear With Leggings This Summer
What do Dakota Johnson, Jennifer Lopez, and Kaia Gerber have in common? Well, besides fame and wealth, they have similar taste in sneakers. The most recent example of this was an outfit Dakota Johnson wore this week in NYC. The casual look consisted of a blue sweatshirt, black leggings, a Gucci tote, white crew socks, and a black baseball cap. And the shoes she opted for are ones I keep seeing over and over, especially with leggings: sporty Nike sneakers.
Nike sneakers never went anywhere—they've been wildly popular for years and years. But lately, the sneaker trend narrative has been all about retro '70s-inspired sneakers as opposed to traditional athletic sneakers. But given the endorsement of Dakota Johnson (whose style never misses) and recent sporty Nike sneaker sightings on Lopez and Gerber, I think it's more than just a fluke.
As far as which Nike styles are trending, there's Johnson's V2K Run sneakers, as well as Air Pegasus 2005, Vomero 5 (and Zoom Vomero 5), and P-6000, to name a few. All of these can be worn with a street-worthy outfit or the gym, which can't be said of other recent sneaker trends. If you're into the return-to-traditional-Nike-sneakers trend, keep scrolling to see how Johnson, Lopez, and Gerber are wearing them, and shop some of the buzziest pairs for yourself.
On Dakota Johnson: Gucci Giglio Large Tote Bag ($1950); Nike V2K Run Sneakers ($120); Adidas Trefoil Crew Socks 6 Pairs ($22)
Shop Dakota Johnson's Look
More Celeb Legging + Sporty Nike Sneaker Outfits
On Jennifer Lopez: Gold Hinge sweatshirt; Alo High-Waist Airlift leggings ($128); Nike x Off-White sneakers
On Dakota Johnson: Lululemon Align High-Rise Pant 28" ($98); Nike V2K Run Sneakers ($145)
On Kaia Gerber: Paloma Wool Philana Bag ($435); Nike Free Metcon Sneakers ($120); Nike Sportswear Everyday Essential Socks ($22)
Shop More Sporty Nike Sneakers
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater arts. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.
