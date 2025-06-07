It's Settled: This Is the #1 Sneaker Trend to Wear With Leggings This Summer

in News

What do Dakota Johnson, Jennifer Lopez, and Kaia Gerber have in common? Well, besides fame and wealth, they have similar taste in sneakers. The most recent example of this was an outfit Dakota Johnson wore this week in NYC. The casual look consisted of a blue sweatshirt, black leggings, a Gucci tote, white crew socks, and a black baseball cap. And the shoes she opted for are ones I keep seeing over and over, especially with leggings: sporty Nike sneakers.

Nike sneakers never went anywhere—they've been wildly popular for years and years. But lately, the sneaker trend narrative has been all about retro '70s-inspired sneakers as opposed to traditional athletic sneakers. But given the endorsement of Dakota Johnson (whose style never misses) and recent sporty Nike sneaker sightings on Lopez and Gerber, I think it's more than just a fluke.

As far as which Nike styles are trending, there's Johnson's V2K Run sneakers, as well as Air Pegasus 2005, Vomero 5 (and Zoom Vomero 5), and P-6000, to name a few. All of these can be worn with a street-worthy outfit or the gym, which can't be said of other recent sneaker trends. If you're into the return-to-traditional-Nike-sneakers trend, keep scrolling to see how Johnson, Lopez, and Gerber are wearing them, and shop some of the buzziest pairs for yourself.

Dakota Johnson wearing a blue sweatshirt, black leggings, and sneakers

(Image credit: Splash News)

On Dakota Johnson: Gucci Giglio Large Tote Bag ($1950); Nike V2K Run Sneakers ($120); Adidas Trefoil Crew Socks 6 Pairs ($22)

Shop Dakota Johnson's Look

Accolade Cotton-Blend Sweatshirt
Alo Yoga
Accolade Cotton-Blend Sweatshirt

Caught in the Midi High Waist Leggings
Beyond Yoga
Caught in the Midi High Waist Leggings

V2k Run Sneaker
Nike
V2K Run Sneakers in White/ Blue/ Platinum

Gucci Giglio Large Tote Bag
Gucci
Giglio Large Tote Bag

More Celeb Legging + Sporty Nike Sneaker Outfits

Jennifer Lopez wearing leggings and Nike sneakers

(Image credit: Fernando Ramales/Backgrid)

On Jennifer Lopez: Gold Hinge sweatshirt; Alo High-Waist Airlift leggings ($128); Nike x Off-White sneakers

Dakota Johnson wearing leggings and Nike sneakers

(Image credit: JosiahW/Backgrid)

On Dakota Johnson: Lululemon Align High-Rise Pant 28" ($98); Nike V2K Run Sneakers ($145)

Kaia Gerber wearing leggings and Nike sneakers

(Image credit: The Image Direct)

On Kaia Gerber: Paloma Wool Philana Bag ($435); Nike Free Metcon Sneakers ($120); Nike Sportswear Everyday Essential Socks ($22)

Shop More Sporty Nike Sneakers

Nike Air Pegasus 2005 Sneakers
Shopbop
Nike Air Pegasus 2005 Sneakers

Nike V5 Rnr Women's Shoes
Nike
V5 RNR Shoes

Nike Vomero 5 Sneakers
Nike
Vomero 5 Sneakers

Nike P-6000 Sneakers
Nike
P-6000 Sneakers

Zoom Vomero 5 Sneaker
Nike
Zoom Vomero 5 Sneakers

Nike Nike V2k Run Sneakers
Nike
V2K Run Sneakers

P-6000 Sneaker
Nike
P-6000 Sneakers

Allyson Payer
Allyson Payer
Senior Editor

Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater arts. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.

