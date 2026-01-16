Dakota Johnson Just Proved This Is the It-Girl Sneaker Color to Wear With Black Leggings in 2026

Leave it to Dakota Johnson to wear something to the gym that somehow inspires us. While out in Los Angeles, Johnson stepped out from a workout in quintessential gym attire: a pair of black high-waisted leggings,a white sports bra, and a black t-shirt fashioned into a bolero around her shoulders. The details that gave the simple fit a bit of personality were her Gohar cap embroidered with a bean logo and a pair of blue workout sneakers.
If you look up celebrities in their paparazzi workout outfits, you'll notice most of them are wearing white or black sneakers. The same is likely true at your local gym or Barry's class. While people tend to have a bit more fun with workout sets in terms of color, sneakers feel like a literal black-or-white situation. Johnson proves that opting for a little more color, though, can help elevate a simple gym outfit and make it feel a bit more distinct.
Color, in general, is a trend we're going to be seeing a lot more of in 2026 now that quiet luxury is firmly behind us and a new wave of maximalism awaits. And the best thing about a simple pair of blue sneakers is exactly that. They're fairly simple!
You can start to dip your toes into wearing more color, if you don't already, with a simple pair of blue sneakers like Johnson. You'll quickly realize that this isn't just a trend that's destined for the gym. Blue sneakers will make your leggings and sports bra fit look more fun, but they'll also look just as good with a great pair of black pants and a going-out top—or a bean-embroidered hat.