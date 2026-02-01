Sure, the idea of a personal stylist seems great to take the guesswork out of dressing. But actually, there's no need to shell out coins for one because, hey, you have me. As the shopping director at Who What Wear, I curate edits of fashionable pieces that I think you, dear readers, will enjoy. I also provide on-trend yet easy outfit ideas that, when tried, could make it seem to your friends like you hired a personal stylist. And that's what's coming your way below.
I specifically turned to Nordstrom (a retailer we all know and love) to curate stylish outfit ideas that are relevant for the season. Oh, and fun fact, each entire ensemble rings in under $450—with many of the individual pieces under $100. You'll spot everything from a cool yet polished look featuring the sweater of the moment (like the above!) to a party outfit idea for any event you have coming up. Oh, and I love faux-fur items right now, so you'll find plenty. Keep scrolling for more.
The elevated basic of 2026 is the quarter-zip sweater. It's cool, tasteful, and chic. I'd style one similarly to the above with wide-leg trousers and loafers. Note, I also like a white tee underneath—especially if you get a slightly larger style to see the pop of white at the bottom of the sweater.
MANGO
Rizin Rib Half Zip Sweater
Nordstrom
Relaxed Fit Pima Cotton Crewneck T-Shirt
Open Edit
The Icon Trousers
AIRE
Affinity 52mm Oval Sunglasses
Nordstrom
Benson Loafer
A monochromatic look is always chic—like the cream sweater and satin skirt here. The black lace-trim cami underneath the sweater adds contrast with the coordinating accessories.
Open Edit
Oversize Crewneck Cotton Sweater
Open Edit
Lace Trim Satin Camisole
Open Edit
Satin Maxi Skirt
JW PEI
Lily Faux Leather Shoulder Bag
MANGO
Valle Pointed Toe Booties
I adore a faux-fur moment this year, particularly styled with dark-wash jeans (the key denim wash right now). For shoes, go for a simple pair of flats (with no extra bows or details).
MANGO
Faux Fur Jacket
Bayeas
High Waist Straight Leg Jeans
BP.
Ribbed Long Sleeve T-Shirt
Marc Fisher LTD
Gradi Flats
This collarless jacket is elegant with the pleats in the back. A pair of sleek flares, heels, and a fun faux-fur shawl for texture works perfectly together.