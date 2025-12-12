I Only Shop Reformation in the Sale—11 Chic, Timeless-Capsule Wardrobe Buys That Are 30% Off

Reformation has launched its winter sale, and so many best-sellers and celebrity favourites are now 30% off!

Keke Palmer wears an argyle clara cardigan, Kendall Jenner wears a striped shirt, grey vest and black mini skirt, Kaia Gerber wears a cashmere jumper and white trousers
(Image credit: @keke, Backgrid, Image Direct)
If the past few weeks have put you in the sales shopping mood, then I have great news for you. As of today, Reformation has launched its winter sale with 30% off a selection of elegant pieces—yes, that discount is even higher than Black Friday. As smart shoppers, it's not the great discount that we're focused on, but the actual pieces included. And having scrolled through every single discounted buy as soon as the sale launched, I can confirm that so many worthwhile and celebrity-approved buys are now at 30% off!

Jessica Alba wears the Reformation Cary High Rise Slouchy Wide Leg Jeans

Jessica Alba wears the Reformation Cary High Rise Slouchy Wide Leg Jeans (was £178, now £126)

(Image credit: @jessicaalba)

Reformation's 30% off winter sale has arrived just in time for Christmas gifting (and self-gifting) and for our 2026 wardrobe reset. The best part? It includes so many longstanding best-sellers that have proven their worth over the years, whether in the wardrobes of our own editors or celebrated by some of the chicest celebrities around. Think the Clara Cashmere Cardigan that consistently proves classic styles work hard in our wardrobes. If your denim collection is missing key styles, consider the Cynthia and Cary styles (which Jessica Alba wears above), which I've personally tried on and adore. Yes, they also come in petite lengths now, too!

Kaia Gerber wears the Reformation Jadey Jumper

Kaia Gerber wears the Reformation Jadey Cashmere Oversized Sweater (was £298, now £208)

(Image credit: The Image Direct)

Today, I'm focused on truly smart sales buys. Think perfectly tailored trousers that will bring a polished edge to dressing all year round, soft knitwear to bolster my cosy winter wardrobe, and sleek tops that will make my jeans, tailoring, and skirts feel that much more put-together. For those with weddings and parties filling up their calendars, you'll also be pleased to know that Reformation's famed dresses are also available for less, including the consistently adored Oren Silk Dress, which Raye wore recently!

reformation-clara-cashmere-cardigan-310504-1699619857619-square

Florrie wears the Reformation Clara Cashmere Crew Cardigan (was £198, now £139)

(Image credit: @florriealexander)

During my time as a shopping editor, I've personally tried on a host of excellent Reformation pieces, so below you'll find a selection of personal recommendations and sizing insights to make your shopping experience that much better. As Reformation's best pieces tend to move fast, let's get straight into the best pieces in the Reformation winter sale.

