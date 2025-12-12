If the past few weeks have put you in the sales shopping mood, then I have great news for you. As of today, Reformation has launched its winter sale with 30% off a selection of elegant pieces—yes, that discount is even higher than Black Friday. As smart shoppers, it's not the great discount that we're focused on, but the actual pieces included. And having scrolled through every single discounted buy as soon as the sale launched, I can confirm that so many worthwhile and celebrity-approved buys are now at 30% off!
Reformation's 30% off winter sale has arrived just in time for Christmas gifting (and self-gifting) and for our 2026 wardrobe reset. The best part? It includes so many longstanding best-sellers that have proven their worth over the years, whether in the wardrobes of our own editors or celebrated by some of the chicest celebrities around. Think the Clara Cashmere Cardigan that consistently proves classic styles work hard in our wardrobes. If your denim collection is missing key styles, consider the Cynthia and Cary styles (which Jessica Alba wears above), which I've personally tried on and adore. Yes, they also come in petite lengths now, too!
Today, I'm focused on truly smart sales buys. Think perfectly tailored trousers that will bring a polished edge to dressing all year round, soft knitwear to bolster my cosy winter wardrobe, and sleek tops that will make my jeans, tailoring, and skirts feel that much more put-together. For those with weddings and parties filling up their calendars, you'll also be pleased to know that Reformation's famed dresses are also available for less, including the consistently adored Oren Silk Dress, which Raye wore recently!
During my time as a shopping editor, I've personally tried on a host of excellent Reformation pieces, so below you'll find a selection of personal recommendations and sizing insights to make your shopping experience that much better. As Reformation's best pieces tend to move fast, let's get straight into the best pieces in the Reformation winter sale.
Shop the 11 Reformation Sale Buys I'm Adding to Basket First
Reformation
Jadey Cashmere Oversized V-Neck Sweater
The Jadey jumper is a consistent favourite amongst editors and celebrities. The silhouette is oversized so if you prefer a neater fit, size down.
Reformation
Cary High Rise Slouchy Wide Leg Jeans
Wide leg jeans will always work hard in your wardrobe.
Reformation
Clara Crew Cardigan
The beloved Clara jumper is true to size, and versatile styling piece all year round.
Reformation
Petites Mason Pant
The Mason Pants are one of my favourite tailored trousers around.
Reformation
Small Caterina Top Handle
Yes, Reformation also has a selection of elegant handbags too.
Reformation
Janu Linen Dress
A pretty dress for all your special occasions.
Reformation
Gale Satin Mid Rise Bias Pant
Bring a polished edge to dressing with sleek satin trousers.
Reformation
Bethany Ballet Flat
A few shades of the Bethany flats are on sale, but these are the most fun!
Reformation
Holden Regenerative Wool Cardigan
The silhouette of this cardigan is so refined.
Reformation
Carolina Skirt
The Carolina skirt has become a best-seller.
Shop More Reformation Sale Buys We Adore
Reformation
Olina Silk Pant
There are so many sleek satin trousers in the sale right now.
Reformation
Spence Scarf Sweater
Take on the scarf jumper trend this season.
Reformation
Dessa Top
The pretty top for your jeans, tailoring and skirts.