I'll be direct: When it comes to gifting, accessories and shoes are what I appreciate most. They're the presents that stand out. I don't know if that's basic to say, but it is what it is. I keep my clothing choices pretty simple and streamlined, but I adore making a statement with my accessories or shoes.
I should also mention I genuinely enjoy the process of just looking at accessories and shoes and creating shopping lists for them. Seriously! It's the joy of being a shopping director. And that's what's coming your way below. I created an edit of luxurious accessories and shoes that caught my attention recently to consider for your gift wish lists. (Yes, I wouldn't mind receiving as well if any of my loved ones are reading this—hint, hint.)
Keep scrolling to shop elevated pieces that I'd simply describe as gorgeous. I'm referencing items like stunning shoe silhouettes with intricate details, beautiful scarves, and so much more.
Tory Burch
Smoking Slippers
These Tory Burch slippers just scream holiday season.
Cartier
Medium Model Hobo Bag, Panthère Double
This gorgeous forever bag will elevate any outfit.
GIGI BURRIS
Lauren Silk-Blend Velvet Flat Cap
The perfect finishing touch to a stylish winter look.
The Row
Penelope Leather Mules
Anyone would love a pair of mules from The Row.
Cartier
Clash de Cartier Sunglasses
Dream sunglasses. Period.
Burberry
Check Cashmere Blend Beanie
Fendi
Lola Charm Pink Shearling and Fabric Charm
Miu Miu
Logo Patent Leather Hair Clip
A logo hair clip is such a vibe.
Bottega Veneta
Andiamo Belt in Pickle
Does someone have the Andiamo bag? Try the belt next.
Toteme
Shearling-Lined Suede Ankle Boots
My mother recently tried on these boots and loved them.
Saint Laurent
Wide Tie in Medallion Silk Jacquard
The tie look is where it's at this season.
BODE
Wedgewood Fair Isle Wool Mittens
CELINE
Bandana in Heritage Silk Twill
A versatile scarf to style on a bag or around your neck.
Phoebe Philo
Cruise Sunglasses
COS
Ribbed Cashmere Socks
The COS cashmere socks are incredible.
Jacquemus
Tourni Leather and Suede Ankle Boots
Vince
Brushed Cashmere Balaclava
Gucci
Thin Belt With Half-Horsebit Buckle
Acne Studios
Belmer Leather-Trimmed Shearling Hat
Alémais
Floral Silk Scarf
Adore the colors and the print.
Guest In Residence
The Soft Gloves
Bally
Fair Isle Wool Scarf
Valentino Garavani
Voyage Imaginaire Velvet Bow Hair Clip
Lié Studio
The Thea Ponytail Holder
Not your average ponytail holder.