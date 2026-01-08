The Outfit Formula I Rely On to Stay Warm and Look Chic All Winter

Winter is the season when I struggle the most with getting dressed and with wanting to leave the house at all. Anyone who knows me knows how much I hate the cold and having to bundle up, so I like to take the guesswork out of getting ready to go outside by relying on straightforward outfit formulas I can repeat until it's warm again and my will to get dressed returns.
Over the past couple of years, I've stopped resisting winter quite as much and started trying to accept it, and it's definitely made it feel more manageable. That acceptance has mostly looked like actually learning how to dress for cold weather. If there's one combination I wear the most, it's a wool coat paired with a cashmere sweater.
A few years ago, this started with the Filippa Hägg Oversized Coat and a J.Crew cashmere sweater I stole from my boyfriend that he never wore. Since then, I've slowly built out my collection, adding different colors and silhouettes—black, red, gray, and navy and turtleneck, boatneck, crewneck, and V-neck.
If you're looking to add more to your own closet, our editors have been loving wool coats from Rue Sophie, COS, and Zara. For cashmere, favorites include Loulou de Saison, Banana Republic, and Nordstrom's in-house line, as seen below.