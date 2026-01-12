Kylie Jenner Just Snuck Into the Golden Globes in a Shimmering Hourglass Gown—See All the Pics

We have all eyes on the red carpet for the 2026 Golden Globe Awards this evening, and naturally, there are already plenty of looks that everyone will be talking about all award season. Among them are the showstopping looks seen on newcomers Connor Storrie and Hudson Williams—the breakout Heated Rivalry stars who are the talk of Hollywood and destined to be sitting on the front row at fashion month.
Another attendee we've been waiting to see at the Golden Globes this evening? Kylie Jenner, who just arrived in a look that rivals her buzzy outfit from the Critics Choice Awards last weekend. Jenner previewed her look ahead of the red carpet, wearing a custom Ashi Studio shimmering gold metallic hourglass dress covered in sequins and finished with barely-there, shoulder-grazing straps—styled by Alexandra Rose and Mackenzie Grandquist. Ahead, see more on Kylie Jenner's red carpet look from the 2026 Golden Globe Awards.
