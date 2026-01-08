7 Ways to Style the Buzzy Winter Accessory Everyone I Know Is Wearing With Coats and Sweaters

Winter fashion tends to be a bit of a conundrum because it's nearly impossible to truly innovate with your daily outfit formulas in the bitter cold. But anyone who lives in a colder climate knows that the one exception to this lies in a statement-making accessory or two, and the winter accessories trends on deck for the earliest months of 2026 are about as chic and elegant as they come. One such item everyone from London to Berlin to NYC is wearing is a faux-fur scarf.
Everywhere I look, people with great style are adopting fluffy stoles. First, Miu Miu models carried them down the fall 2025 runway, and now that the trend is percolating IRL, I'm spotting a number of innovative ways to wear one—over the shoulder of a wool coat, of course, but also tucked into the crook of the elbow and even fastened into a belt over a sleek dress.
Below, I'm outlining the seven coolest ways to style a faux-fur scarf and amp up even your simplest sweaters and coats this winter.
Tied as a Neck Scarf
Try tying the scarf more closely around your neck to give off the look of a collar. This way, the scarf brings a high-impact effect to an otherwise sleek outfit.
Banana Republic Factory
Faux Fur Scarf
MANGO
Double Breasted Coat
Agmes
Marta Brooch
Reformation
Remy Stretch Knee Boot
Draped Over Both Shoulders
While slightly less practical for the cold, I love the idea of taking a scarf and wearing it backwards draped over both shoulders. It creates an element of interest that you can wear with anything from blazers to sweaters.
MANGO
Faux-Fur Scarf
Helsa
Italian Wool Blend Blazer
Helsa
Suede Column Skirt
H&M
Oxford Shirt
The Row
India 10.00 Bag in Leather
Styled With Something Delicate
Style Notes: The combination of a hyper-delicate piece like a lace-trimmed slip dress with the texture of a fluffy scarf just looks so good.
Unreal Fur
West End Scarf
Reformation
Mackenzie Silk Dress
Staud
Sebastian Mules
Fastened Into a Belt
Style Notes: Fashion people continue to surprise me with how innovative their styling ideas are with this trend. Dawn Tan decided to fasten her scarf into a belt that creates a brand new silhouette over a sleek maxi dress.