7 Ways to Style the Buzzy Winter Accessory Everyone I Know Is Wearing With Coats and Sweaters

Women wearing the faux-fur scarf trend.
(Image credit: @sylviemus_; @deborabrosa)

Winter fashion tends to be a bit of a conundrum because it's nearly impossible to truly innovate with your daily outfit formulas in the bitter cold. But anyone who lives in a colder climate knows that the one exception to this lies in a statement-making accessory or two, and the winter accessories trends on deck for the earliest months of 2026 are about as chic and elegant as they come. One such item everyone from London to Berlin to NYC is wearing is a faux-fur scarf.

Everywhere I look, people with great style are adopting fluffy stoles. First, Miu Miu models carried them down the fall 2025 runway, and now that the trend is percolating IRL, I'm spotting a number of innovative ways to wear one—over the shoulder of a wool coat, of course, but also tucked into the crook of the elbow and even fastened into a belt over a sleek dress.

Below, I'm outlining the seven coolest ways to style a faux-fur scarf and amp up even your simplest sweaters and coats this winter.

Tied as a Neck Scarf

Sylvie Mus wearing a faux-fur scarf.

(Image credit: @sylviemus_)

Try tying the scarf more closely around your neck to give off the look of a collar. This way, the scarf brings a high-impact effect to an otherwise sleek outfit.

Draped Over Both Shoulders

Elsa Hosk wearing the faux-fur scarf trend.

(Image credit: @hoskelsa)

While slightly less practical for the cold, I love the idea of taking a scarf and wearing it backwards draped over both shoulders. It creates an element of interest that you can wear with anything from blazers to sweaters.

Styled With Something Delicate

Debora Rosa wearing the faux-fur scarf trend.

(Image credit: @deborabrosa)

Style Notes: The combination of a hyper-delicate piece like a lace-trimmed slip dress with the texture of a fluffy scarf just looks so good.

Fastened Into a Belt

Dawn Tan wearing a faux-fur scarf as a belt.

(Image credit: @dawn.tan)

Style Notes: Fashion people continue to surprise me with how innovative their styling ideas are with this trend. Dawn Tan decided to fasten her scarf into a belt that creates a brand new silhouette over a sleek maxi dress.