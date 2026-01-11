Connor Storrie and Hudson Williams Just Made the Golden Globes 100% Sexier With These 2 Outfit Details

One of the most highly anticipated nights on the red carpet has arrived with the 2026 Golden Globe Awards. It's one of the first major events to kick off award-show season after the Critics Choice Awards last weekend, and there has been buzz about which films and television shows will walk away as the big winners. Top contenders in film include One Battle After Another and Timothée Chalamet for Marty Supreme, and everyone is buzzing about TV shows such as The Studio and Severance. Plus, this is the first year the Globes will present a Best Podcast category, so we'll see an entirely new set of guests arrive this season.
We are equally as invested in the nominated films and TV shows as we are the fashion on the red carpet, and it has already been a strong season. Two of the most noteworthy breakout stars of the season to watch are Connor Storrie and Hudson Williams of Heated Rivalry. Tonight, each arrived with unexpected outfit details—Storrie wearing Saint Laurent with a pair of round sunglasses and Williams in Giorgio Armani with a disheveled neckline. Though they aren't official nominees this season, there is no doubt they're future stars in the making who will be everywhere on your screens and front row at fashion month soon. Ahead, see more on Connor Storrie's and Hudson Williams's red carpet looks for the 2026 Golden Globe Awards.
On Connor Storrie: Saint Laurent suit, boots, and sunglasses; Chopard watch and jewelry
