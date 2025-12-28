I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again: I hate being cold. A friend recently said to me, “There’s no such thing as bad weather, only bad clothes.” While I may have to agree to disagree (I do think winter weather in NYC is bad for my personal standards), I see her point. Over the past few years, I’ve started bundling up properly and taking layering seriously, and it’s made such a difference.
This year, the next stage in dressing for the weather has been leaning into elevated accessories. At the top of my list are a cashmere balaclava and earmuffs. As for trends, faux-fur scarves are one of the biggest of the season. I’ve been browsing across retailers like Revolve, COS, H&M, J.Crew, Aritzia, Net-a-Porter, Gap, and Nordstrom, as well as brands like Paloma Wool and Samsøe Samsøe.
Below, a selection of accessories to stay warm and chic this winter.